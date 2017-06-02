May 2017 : Most Popular Photographers

The Most Popular Photographers published in Dodho Magazine. The great stories by Flora Borsi, Adelīna Darviņa, Michael David Adams, Gediminas Karbauskis, Nathan Wirth, Alys Tomlinson, Loreal Prystaj, Antonio Peinado, Ashley Comer, Fausto Podavini

Animeyed by Flora Borsi

American Dream by Adelīna Darviņa

The project “American Dream” begun in year 2015 as a part of Adelīna`s bachelor thesis research. On behalf of it, for three months she traveled across the United States, covering more than 21 000 kilometers. During the trip across the country, she was documenting the representation of the American Dream ethos, paying specific attention to the living conditions, social differences and the importance of money in the consumer society. While there have been many reportage and road-trip photography projects on America, this body of work aims to delve into a deeper understanding of the American culture and the importance of the American Dream in it. More…..

“To me, photography is an art of observation. It’s about finding something interesting in an ordinary place… I’ve found it has little to do with the things you see and everything to do with the way you see them.”

Elliott Erwitt (American Photographer)

MiRelLA by Fausto Podavini

MiRelLa is the story of a woman, a mother, a wife, a grandmother.Mirella is 71 years old, she spent 43 years of her life with the only person loved. 43 years of sharing, difficulties, laughs and beautiful moments: a family, a house, values handed down. In the last 6 years something changed, Mirella had to fight against her husband’s illness, the Alzheimer. She devoted her life to him. She became his caregiver looking forward with devotion, strength and love… as long as there is life there is hope…even if memories are slowly wasted day by day relentlessly. What could it be more dolorous than not to be recognized anymore by the person loved, the life partner? More….

Meeting Sheila by Ashley Comer

“I gave her life to give her life” are the words Sheila muttered to the nurse who so rudely asked why she was giving me up. After being raised by a loving family, I have immense gratitude for the life handed to me. Twenty-two years later Sheila and I meet again. I am filled with an abundance of emotion that cannot be formed into words, as a lifetime worth of questions begins to be answered. Without truly knowing one another we come together – not as strangers but as long lost friends and family. More….

Zodiac by Antonio Peinado

This portfolio is a journey through the Zodiac signs, using the female body as a canvas to reflect upon the duality of human nature. Zodiac is a series of works, which were inspired by the myths and gods of the ancient Sumerian civilization which, thanks to the ancient Greeks, are known today as the Zodiac. Although it is subject to various interpretations, Antonio is using it to reflect upon the contradictory nature of human beings. More….

Reflecting on Nature by Loreal Prystaj

There is no such thing as compromising with nature; we simply abide by how it lives and exist as a part of it. Nature is very relevant to each individual’s well-being, but more so than it is part of us, we are part of it. Often times, mirrors are used to emphasize the minute details, but rarely used to look at the big picture. What if nature looked at itself? What would it see? What would we be? Would our identity stand out or would we be a small detail? Would nature change us? Would we be a beauty mark or a blemish? Accentuated? Concealed? More….

Infrared Silence Series by Nathan Wirth

A camera allows one to captures a single, thin slice of whatever one wishes to preserve. Within the folds of any subject, an imperceptible silence resides, even resonates– a silence unheard within the nooks and crannies of the ruffles of noise that blanket the world we all live in– such matters hinting that, camera in hand, we can freeze and catch a glimpse of what we can and cannot immediately witness through the possibilities and limitations of our senses. Similarly, infrared photography permits one to capture a quality of light that lies just outside of our visible perception of the world, a quality of light that shines, perhaps, more brightly, more intensely, than we can ever truly experience. More….

Ex-Voto by Alys Tomlinson

A handwritten note neatly folded and hidden in the crevice of a rock, a passport photograph placed under a stone, ribbon carefully wrapped around piles of twigs. These are all offerings of religious devotion, known as ‘Ex-Votos’ and found at Christian pilgrimage sites. More….

Water towers of Luxembourg : A Pictographic Study by Gediminas Karbauskis

Water towers are used to store and distribute water. They are found both in small towns and major cities. Luxembourg is no exception. Sometimes water towers are designed to be hidden whilst others are constructed as a focal point within a community. Most of the water towers in Luxembourg are visible from various locations and can be seen for kilometres around. Although these buildings have one basic function – holding water for future use – it is quite surprising that there are so many variations in the shapes of different water towers. More….

Michael David Adams ; Fashion photography

Michael David Adams’ Fashion photography has taken him around the world from beautiful Caribbean islands and breathtaking coast of Mexico, to exquisite European destinations like Paris, Venice, Nice, and Croatia to name a few. His work can be seen in US and International editions of top fashion magazines such as Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue, Elle, Glamour, and many more. As well as a world traveled fashion photographer, Michael David Adams is also one of the few leading underwater fashion and advertising photographer in the industry. Michael’s photographic work underwater has set him apart from many others through his style and approach to the underwater environment. His intuitions and inspirations for underwater fashion photography are something that cannot be taught, they are born within. More….