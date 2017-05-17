Black & White | Daily Life | Europe    483 Views  

MiRelLA by Fausto Podavini

MiRelLA | Fausto Podavini
MiRelLA | Fausto Podavini

MiRelLa is the story of a woman, a mother, a wife, a grandmother.

Mirella is 71 years old, she spent 43 years of her life with the only person loved.

43 years of sharing, difficulties, laughs and beautiful moments: a family, a house, values handed down. In the last 6 years something changed, Mirella had to fight against her husband’s illness, the Alzheimer. She devoted her life to him. She became his caregiver looking forward with devotion, strength and love… as long as there is life there is hope…even if memories are slowly wasted day by day relentlessly. What could it be more dolorous than not to be recognized anymore by the person loved, the life partner?

MiRelLa is the love story of a woman for her husband, a woman suddenly forced to face on her own the biggest difficulty experienced, made by hopes and unbelief, pain and resignation, sorrow and powerlessness. Mirella spent her life next her husband, she never abandoned him; not an hospital, not external assistance until his last day, he died with immense pain in his house between his loved ones. He died in the same house where they spent together their whole life. [Official Website]

MiRelLA | Fausto Podavini
MiRelLA | Fausto Podavini
MiRelLA | Fausto Podavini
MiRelLA | Fausto Podavini
MiRelLA | Fausto Podavini
MiRelLA | Fausto Podavini
MiRelLA | Fausto Podavini
MiRelLA | Fausto Podavini
MiRelLA | Fausto Podavini
MiRelLA | Fausto Podavini

MiRelLa_07 MiRelLa_08 MiRelLa_09 MiRelLa_10 MiRelLa_11 MiRelLa_12

MiRelLA | Fausto Podavini
MiRelLA | Fausto Podavini
MiRelLA | Fausto Podavini
MiRelLA | Fausto Podavini
MiRelLA | Fausto Podavini
MiRelLA | Fausto Podavini
MiRelLA | Fausto Podavini
MiRelLA | Fausto Podavini
MiRelLA | Fausto Podavini
MiRelLA | Fausto Podavini
MiRelLA | Fausto Podavini
MiRelLA | Fausto Podavini
MiRelLA | Fausto Podavini
MiRelLA | Fausto Podavini
MiRelLA | Fausto Podavini
MiRelLA | Fausto Podavini
TAGS FROM THE STORY

You may also like

Scenes from Lower Bavaria | Bernd Walz

Scenes from Lower Bavaria by Bernd Walz

Krakow / Silent architecture / Lorenzo Linthout

Silent architecture by Lorenzo Linthout

d

Zuzu Valla ; The atmosphere of a moment

Floating | Kicki Lundgren

Floating by Kicki Lundgren

Sheikh Zayed Road - Study 10 l Dubai 2011

Ronny Behnert Photography

no_mans_land_hiwot

No man´s land by Tine Poppe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *