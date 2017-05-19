Michael David Adams’ Fashion photography has taken him around the world from beautiful Caribbean islands and breathtaking coast of Mexico, to exquisite European destinations like Paris, Venice, Nice, and Croatia to name a few..

His work can be seen in US and International editions of top fashion magazines such as Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue, Elle, Glamour, and many more.

As well as a world traveled fashion photographer, Michael David Adams is also one of the few leading underwater fashion and advertising photographer in the industry. Michael’s photographic work underwater has set him apart from many others through his style and approach to the underwater environment. His intuitions and inspirations for underwater fashion photography are something that cannot be taught, they are born within.

Michael’s Underwater photography ranges from the Fashion and Advertising world to the realm of the surreal, exploring Fairy Tales and other expressions of art. The underwater environment is the perfect place for him to explore an obsession with flowing material, the fascination of weightlessness and the manipulation of the physics of elements air and water. His limited edition prints, which are available on his Fine Art website, exemplify the essence of art and the pursuit of a dream which is what the best advertising campaigns are made of.

“Fire in the Sky”. One of his most popular underwater images is native to the series. Here we see the model enveloped within luminous fabric, as if witnessing a moment of the birth of beauty. Other images from this series take on lives of their own, as the model and fabric work together to create shapes and let the viewers mind create their own interpretation, much like watching clouds in the sky.. Sometimes we may see a winged angel, other times perhaps a dragon, and in others we can see the sky on fire with the burning red hair of the inspiring model..

“Heavy Like Rain”. This series Focuses on the lone silhouette of a woman in stark black and white contrast. We can see loneliness and solitude but at the same time we can interpret this as power and confidence… This series highlights jewelry as the fashion element, but also plays with the elements of air bubbles and how they can assume the role of adornments of the face and body as well as being the defining shape of the body as if encrusted in jewels. Michael also plays with the abstractions of the water in this series, when in a moment of quick inspiration, he photographed the chaotic nature of the surface reflections to masterfully take these images to another place aside from simple portraiture or fashion editorial.

In Michael’s “Breath from Another” series, here again he plays with the elements of air and how it relates to the life force between the two lovers.. This series tells of their supporting of each other and explores the tensions between them in their love story. This series also shows how Michael’s underwater work is not bound to using flowing material as a ubiquitous element to be included in underwater photography in order to make the imagery impactful and captivating.

“Snowdrop”.. This is a series from Michael’s “Story-Teller” project and the latest images from his underwater collections. This series is, in part, a collaboration with New York fashion designer, Morgane Le Fay.. These images explore the story of what is know more commonly referred to as Snow White, but in this collection, he has gone back to the original fairy tale entitled “Snowdrop”, from the Grimm’s Tales .. Michael’s vision and concept was to show Snowdrop during the time when shse was rendered unconscious by the Peasant’s wife (the Queen incognito) who poisoned her. In these images, Michael portrays her state of mind and awareness of her situation as she has again found herself in. In “the Witching Hour” she is in the midst of unconsciousness and experiencing somewhat of an out of body experience, floating above the forest where she had been poisoned, the rest of the visuals of the photograph are left up to the viewer to interpret and fill in the rest of the story as they see it.. In “Lucid Descent”, this is her consciousness during the same moment, knowing that she had been poisoned, and is portrayed submerged under the surface of the creek running through the forest (symbolizing the barrier of her consciousness) as she sinks deeper into her physical darkness, yet more awake and aware than she has ever been within her mind. [Official Website] [Underwater]