Ex-Voto by Alys Tomlinson

A handwritten note neatly folded and hidden in the crevice of a rock, a passport photograph placed under a stone, ribbon carefully wrapped around piles of twigs.

These are all offerings of religious devotion, known as ‘Ex-Votos’ and found at Christian pilgrimage sites worldwide.

Often placed anonymously and hidden from view, pilgrims leave ex-votos as expressions of hope and gratitude, creating a tangible narrative between faith, person and the landscape. Taken at the pilgrimage sites of Lourdes (France), Ballyvourney (Ireland) and Grabarka (Poland), my project encompasses formal portraiture, large format landscape and small, detailed still-lifes of the objects and markers left behind. Shot on 5×4, large format film, the images evoke a distinct stillness and reflect the mysterious quality present at these sites of great spiritual contemplation. People and landscape merge as place, memory and history entwine. [Official Website]

