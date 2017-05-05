Europe | Portrait    651 Views  

Animeyed by Flora Borsi

Animeyed | Flora Borsi
Animeyed | Flora Borsi

Flora is a young fine art photographer from Hungary. She uses exquisite photo manipulation to create surreal images that are thematically focused on identity, relationships, emotions and dreams.

Her immaculate technique and subtle conceptual ideas create beautiful evocations of universal emotions, from lust and desire to despair and loss.

Flora at once captures the complex strength and fragility of the human psyche. She expertly visualises dark fantasies and atmospheric dreams, utilising the uncanny and clever metaphor, while unlocking what it means to think, feel, dream and express in the urban world. Her work often features the female body and she plays with hiding and revealing the eyes or face to leave only the feminine form, exploring questions of female representation and the relationship between body and self.

Flora has exhibited internationally with solo exhibitions in Europe and the USA, and has most notably taken part in the “Continental Shift” group exhibition at Saatchi Gallery. She has also exhibited at the Louvre, France. Her ethereal aesthetic has won multiple art prizes and garnered critical acclaim from press including The Guardian’s Observer and BBC Culture. Her artwork was the face of Adobe Photoshop in 2014.

Animeyed | Flora Borsi
Animeyed | Flora Borsi
Animeyed | Flora Borsi
Animeyed | Flora Borsi
Animeyed | Flora Borsi
Animeyed | Flora Borsi

c8f6bd7a03a33fff048b7aa0_rw_1920

Animeyed | Flora Borsi
Animeyed | Flora Borsi
Animeyed | Flora Borsi
Animeyed | Flora Borsi
Animeyed | Flora Borsi
Animeyed | Flora Borsi
Animeyed | Flora Borsi
Animeyed | Flora Borsi
Animeyed | Flora Borsi
Animeyed | Flora Borsi
Animeyed | Flora Borsi
Animeyed | Flora Borsi
TAGS FROM THE STORY

You may also like

01

Nenka Ukraine by Dina Oganova

5

Conceptual photographer ; Ruslan Isinev

kata

Five minutes with Kata Sedlak

HANDOUT. DIESES BILD DARF NUR IM ZUSAMMENHANG MIT AUSSTELLUNGSBESPRECHUNGEN ZU "DAS LEBEN EIN SPORT, JULES DEUCRAUZAT - PIONIER DER FOTOREPORTAGE" REPRODUZIERT WERDEN. DIE BILDLEGENDE MUSS ZWINGEND FOLGENDE ANGABEN BEINHALTEN: AUTOR, TITEL, JAHR UND COPYRIGHT. Motorcyclist Robert dashes past a kilometer post with his 500ccm machine by the Swiss producer Motosacoche SA Dufaux & Cie at a motorcycle race in Geneva, Switzerland, 1915. (KEYSTONE/ Photopress-Archive/ Jules Decrauzat) Glasplate Der Motorradfahrer Robert, auf einer 500ccm-Maschine des Schweizer Herstellers Motosacoche SA Dufaux & Cie, rast 1915 an einem Motorradrennen in Genf, Schweiz, an einem Kilometerposten vorbei. (KEYSTONE/ Photopress-Archiv/ Jules Decrauzat) Glasplatte

Life, a Sport : Jules Decrauzat – A Pioneer of Photo-reportage

Harry Fisch_Dodho_900-18-sin t+¡tulo2013-0923

The pleasure of travelling by Harry Fisch

Maslenitsa | Svetlana Naikele

Maslenitsa by Svetlana Makoveeva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *