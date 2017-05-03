Meeting Sheila by Ashley Comer

“I gave her life to give her life” are the words Sheila muttered to the nurse who so rudely asked why she was giving me up. After being raised by a loving family, I have immense gratitude for the life handed to me.

Twenty-two years later Sheila and I meet again. I am filled with an abundance of emotion that cannot be formed into words, as a lifetime worth of questions begins to be answered. Without truly knowing one another we come together – not as strangers but as long lost friends and family.

About Ashley Comer

Ashley Comer graduated from the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) with a BFA in photography and a minor in graphic design. Incorporating the influence of design and painting in her approach to photography, Ashley captures imagery with a cinematic quality focused on people.

“Photography is a medium of endless possibilities where a single image can have an incredible impact. I’m interested in putting people in places they may not belong or placing objects together that might not make sense. I like the idea of trying to capture people in a way that sort of implies a story beyond the picture.”

Since the start of 2016, Ashley has been working on a “photo a day” project where she creates at least one photograph a day. Using color grading techniques, Ashley creates thought-provoking photographs with a dreamlike atmosphere. The use of color enhances the emotions represented by the people and objects. A narrative is present that becomes equivocal and open to interpretation depending on the viewer’s life experiences.

Ashley’s work has been featured in such publications as Business Insider, People, Daily Mail, and Featured Shoot. Her work has been in exhibitions across the United States, as well as in France. Currently, Ashley lives in NYC and works as a graphics-artist at CNBC. [Official Website]