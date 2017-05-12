Reflecting on Nature by Loreal Prystaj

There is no such thing as compromising with nature; we simply abide by how it lives and exist as a part of it.

Nature is very relevant to each individual’s well-being, but more so than it is part of us, we are part of it.

Often times, mirrors are used to emphasize the minute details, but rarely used to look at the big picture. What if nature looked at itself? What would it see? What would we be? Would our identity stand out or would we be a small detail? Would nature change us? Would we be a beauty mark or a blemish? Accentuated? Concealed?

From observing nature’s schedule and landscapes, Prystaj placed herself in its environments while nature looked at itself in the mirror.

About Loreal Prystaj

Loreal Prystaj’s work often times exposes the relationship between time and space, with a juxtaposition of the human form and it’s environment. She expresses ideas through using photography as her base medium and expands ideas through video, installation, performance, and interactive pieces. Often nature is implemented in her work, and she uses symbolism in order to find the animate in the inanimate and to break the animate down to its essential components. [Official Website]