October 2017 : Most Popular Photographers

The Most Popular Photographers published in Dodho Magazine. The great stories by Ilva Beretta, Iwona Pinkowicz, Timo Heiny, Federico Massimiliano Mozzano, Michael Seif, Ying Tang, Salvatore Matarazzo, Wojtek Ryzinski, Ken Hermann and Manuel Armenis

Corners-An Irving Penn Tribute by Ilva Beretta

Ilva Beretta’s work is based on the research of mundane objects like food and the underlying stories they tell about continuity and memory.She particularly interested in the perception of temporality and the mechanisms of memory and her work tends to deal with these two themes, although they sometimes intertwine. More…..

“Photography is a way of feeling, of touching, of loving. What you have caught on film is captured forever… It remembers little things, long after you have forgotten everything.”

-Aaron Siskind-

Chasing Dreams by Iwona Pinkowicz

Iwona started ‘Chasing Dreams’ in January 2016. She always has her camera with her as she consider it an extension of her body. When she sees someone she wants to photograph for this series the connection is immediate and she knows she needs to make their portrait. The process involves Iwona approaching the subject, introducing herself and explaining the idea behind the project before assessing the setting for an appropriate background. More…..

Africa by Timo Heiny

I try to hold tight on my photographs what I felt during my journeys, the intuition of a nativeness. Maybe it is the mystical idea from the beginning of humans, an original relationship between human and nature, what I always searched for and I was attached about.I don’t want to photography only in a documental way, neither an aesthetic orchestration; my photographs should show the fascination for a region which seams to me in opposite to our daily life. As well as it will be a sculptural contemporary document, because many of these cultures will disappear in the turbulences of our time. More….

Embryo by Federico Massimiliano Mozzano

Embryo is the choice between freedom and constraint, action and reaction.We are born naked and we dress experiences, positive and negative. Remain still and watch or be guided conditions our behavior, but it doesn’t develop it.Embryo is a metaphor, my reflection on human nature, bodies grown physically, but not yet completely independent; so there is’ who decides to rebel trying to rise to the surface, those who surrender dropping to the bottom, there are the undecided waiting to be convinced and those who remain comfortably still waiting for all steps. More….

60s NYC by Michael Seif

In the 1960s I lived and worked in New York City, carried my camera everywhere, and photographed every chance I had – day and night, above ground and in the subways.The camera forced me to look, and to actually see. I photographed zoos, aquariums, and beaches, street fairs, buildings, sculptures and public art.But my main love was photographing people. Some photos were candid, as I captured subjects in a fraction of a second.I asked other subjects for permission to photograph them, some as solo portraits, others as groups. More….

Merhaba Istanbul by Ying Tang

Istanbul is an old city which literally lies on two continents: Asia and Europe. People like to call it the place where East meets West. Istanbul combines the best of traditional and modern life all in one. The call to prayer echoes five times per day in this city that is 99% Islamic. Yet the city retains its modern and shining colorful neon lights. This is a city which you will never feel to be foreign. I have visited this city twice in the last few years. I did not stay that long either time, but each time I got a nice cup of tea from a local to welcome me and to get to know me. This city is bursting with charm and warmth. More….

Pocket Beach by Salvatore Matarazzo

A beach long 2,5 Km in Marina Di Massa, flanked to historical buildings, dating back to the Fascist period, that still at a distance of years, affect the territory and vacationers who frequent the beach.The territory is varied and surreal, you can find the sandy beach the rocks and artificial reefs. The historic buildings surrounding the beach remind me of the 4 ministries of George Orwell’s 1984 novel and those rural beaches, raw from every fringe, leave the tourists stay suspended over time, or as if they were in a kind of fatherland ever existed. More….

Color Street Photography by Wojtek Ryzinski

Wojtek is a Polish photographer currently based in county Tipperary, Ireland.He participated in workshops with photographers and editors from Magnum, VII Photo Agency, and The National Geographic. He was selected for the Eddie Adams Workshop in 2015, and he was a student of the VII Masterclass in Berlin in 2016/2017.Wojtek is a member of the photography collective OnEdgeStreet. When not taking photographs, Wojtek spends his time looking at them. He is a keen collector of photography books and prints. More….

New York by Manuel Armenis

Cities, like people, have a personality. It is this personality that makes them unique and distinguishable. It might help us to read and comprehend a city or we might get challenged, confused or overwhelmed by it.To some cities we are magnetically drawn or attracted due to their personality while others we choose to avoid or might even abhor.So what constitutes the character of a city? How does it manifest? As an urban space a city obviously comprises of streets, buildings, vehicles and objects. But essentially cities are about people. More….

Crash landed by Ken Hermann

“Crash Landed” is a series of 10 photographs imagining an astronaut who suddenly returns to Earth and finds himself needing to readjust. The project is shoot in collaboration the British Art Director Gemma Fletcher.They show a man in a spacesuit, opaque reflective helmet obscuring any facial expressions, in a variety of settings devoid of other human life or action.“The idea was to show him in different environments trying to adapt to everyday life again,” Says Hermann. More……