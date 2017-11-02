The Beauty at the river Bank Padma by Mohammad Rahman

The riverscape of Bangladesh tells the story about the natural beauty of Bangladesh.
The mood, artistic appeal, loneliness, solitude, and tranquillity of our riverscape, attract many art seekers to dive into the beauty of the Mother Nature. Since the beauty of our river and riverscape is noticeable, Mohammad Rahman took the opportunity to share it with the world.
To achieve this dream, he started capturing since 2013.
The riverscape he took it’s around the bank of the mighty river the Padma which flows through Rajbari district in Bangladesh.
About Mohammad Rahman
Mohammad Rahman is a hobbyist Landscape photographer from Bangladesh, living in Australia. By profession, he is a software developer and a part-time Ph.D. student.He loves to capture the variation of the light. The simple composition but in panoramic format is my passion. Through his photographs, the art seeker will explore the different dimension of the Bangladesh and its beauty of the riverscape. [Official Website]