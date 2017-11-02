Asia | Seascape     583 Views   

The Beauty at the river Bank Padma by Mohammad Rahman

A lonely Boat | The Beauty at the river Bank Padma | Mohammad Rahman

The riverscape of Bangladesh tells the story about the natural beauty of Bangladesh.

The mood, artistic appeal, loneliness, solitude, and tranquillity of our riverscape, attract many art seekers to dive into the beauty of the Mother Nature. Since the beauty of our river and riverscape is noticeable, Mohammad Rahman took the opportunity to share it with the world.

To achieve this dream, he started capturing since 2013.

The riverscape he took it’s around the bank of the mighty river the Padma which flows through Rajbari district in Bangladesh.

About Mohammad Rahman

Mohammad Rahman is a hobbyist Landscape photographer from Bangladesh, living in Australia. By profession, he is a software developer and a part-time Ph.D. student.He loves to capture the variation of the light. The simple composition but in panoramic format is my passion. Through his photographs, the art seeker will explore the different dimension of the Bangladesh and its beauty of the riverscape. [Official Website]

Cloudy Morning | The Beauty at the river Bank Padma | Mohammad Rahman
Quite at the river Bank Padma | The Beauty at the river Bank Padma | Mohammad Rahman
The Beauty at the river Bank Padma | The Beauty at the river Bank Padma | Mohammad Rahman
The Boat | The Beauty at the river Bank Padma | Mohammad Rahman
The Boatman | The Beauty at the river Bank Padma | Mohammad Rahman
The Color of the River Bank | The Beauty at the river Bank Padma | Mohammad Rahman
The Foggy Morning | The Beauty at the river Bank Padma | Mohammad Rahman
The misty morning | The Beauty at the river Bank Padma | Mohammad Rahman
The Sunset at the river Bank Padma | The Beauty at the river Bank Padma | Mohammad Rahman
Too Far to go | The Beauty at the river Bank Padma | Mohammad Rahman
The Tranquility at the river Bank Padma | The Beauty at the river Bank Padma | Mohammad Rahman
