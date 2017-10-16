60s NYC by Michael Seif

About Michael Seif

Although not my profession, for the past 50 years, photography has been my passion.In the mid 1960s, I began photographing the streets of New York City. Since then, I have photographed during my travels through most European countries, India, and throughout the United States.

My most recent projects have been photographing the human figure abstracted by water, and photographing wildlife and other images in nature. I’ve learned photography over the years, in lectures, workshops, critiques, and by studying photographs themselves. I have taken classes at the School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston and the New School in NYC and have attended lectures and workshops with Larry Fink, Lisette Model, Dianne Arbus, Ernst Haas, and many others. My work has been shown in more than 40 juried group shows throughout the US, and in close to a dozen solo or featured-artist shows. [Official Website]