Africa by Timo Heiny

I try to hold tight on my photographs what I felt during my journeys, the intuition of a nativeness.

Maybe it is the mystical idea from the beginning of humans, an original relationship between human and nature, what I always searched for and I was attached about.

I don’t want to photography only in a documental way, neither an aesthetic orchestration; my photographs should show the fascination for a region which seams to me in opposite to our daily life. As well as it will be a sculptural contemporary document, because many of these cultures will disappear in the turbulences of our time.

I was inspired by characters as there are Leni Riefenstahl and more, who saved the memory about the Nuba in Sudan for following generations. Therefore my journeys transfered to a documentation about one of the biggest adventures of our Earth: primitive times as vital present.Our personality changes to a walker between this two sceneries and the old fragile world who always welcome us with the magic and the hospitality of the past.

This primal fear to the unknown which is in all of us will be lay down inevitably and a hidden bewareness overcomes us, therefore we will realize these mysterious cultures not anymore as strange or drastic, they will convert to a reflection of our soul. The slogan about the „ Cradle of humans in Africa“ will change immediately to a total different meaning.We are going to be part of this foreign world and we start to understand.

But how long could our deep roots of old rituals and habits persist against the invasion of progress? Maybe it happens only a diminuation of old cultures because of evolution.In the past it were mostly abiotic reasons why the species disappeared like natural disaster, changes of climate or geological changes. Today the reasons are the massive diffusion of a sateless industrialized society who is responsable for lost of natural habits, the base for our future in the old world.I visited during my stays in East Africa many villages, the residents followed for hundreds of years rituals and the daily life is guided by the rhythm of the nature.From these primary communities we could learn so many things to find back to a peaceful and happy living together. [Official Website]