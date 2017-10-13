Crash landed by Ken Hermann

“Crash Landed” is a series of 10 photographs imagining an astronaut who suddenly returns to Earth and finds himself needing to readjust.

The project is shoot in collaboration the British Art Director Gemma Fletcher.They show a man in a spacesuit, opaque reflective helmet obscuring any facial expressions, in a variety of settings devoid of other human life or action.

“The idea was to show him in different environments trying to adapt to everyday life again,” Says Hermann

The resulting series is stark, if a little unsettling. Hermann chose locations generally bustling with activity — a library, a city sidewalk — but shot them empty, without people or cars, giving the sense that they’d been abandoned in the time since the space traveler left Earth.