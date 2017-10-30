Europe | Nude     762 Views   

Embryo by Federico Massimiliano Mozzano

Embryo | Federico Massimiliano Mozzano

Embryo is the choice between freedom and constraint, action and reaction.

We are born naked and we dress experiences, positive and negative. Remain still and watch or be guided conditions our behavior, but it doesn’t develop it.

Embryo is a metaphor, my reflection on human nature, bodies grown physically, but not yet completely independent; so there is’ who decides to rebel trying to rise to the surface, those who surrender dropping to the bottom, there are the undecided waiting to be convinced and those who remain comfortably still waiting for all steps.Put in suitable conditions, the embryo will develop into adult body. [Official Website]

Embryo | Federico Massimiliano Mozzano
