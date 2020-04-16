 
 

Room 32 by Michael Naify

The project, Room 32, is a pictorial investigation of a relationship that is in a state of agitation due to years of a lack of communication and misunderstandings.
5866 min

The project, Room 32, is a pictorial investigation of a relationship that is in a state of agitation due to years of a lack of communication and misunderstandings.

The photos are intended to reflect the pain and heartache that accompanies long standing relationships of all types in which two people are so connected to one another yet at the same time are unable to connect. Passion, love, despair and eventually resignation to circumstance are the complicated themes I investigate.



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Italian celebration; Ceri Race by Giuseppe Cardoni
next
Morning Market in Bangladesh by Ruobing Yang

Latest Stories

