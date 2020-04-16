The project, Room 32, is a pictorial investigation of a relationship that is in a state of agitation due to years of a lack of communication and misunderstandings.
The photos are intended to reflect the pain and heartache that accompanies long standing relationships of all types in which two people are so connected to one another yet at the same time are unable to connect. Passion, love, despair and eventually resignation to circumstance are the complicated themes I investigate.
