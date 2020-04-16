 
 

AsiaStoryMorning Market in Bangladesh by Ruobing Yang

My various interests in different aspects of photography help me to deliver many styles of work. My photojournalism work has been internationally recognized and used for educational purposes.
6667 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES #12

DEADLINE: SUNDAY, MAY 31, 2020
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

This is Ruobing Yang from Yunnan, China. I have been studying in the USA for six years now since I was a freshman in high school. I am now a second year student at New York University studying Photography & Imaging and Philosophy.

My various interests in different aspects of photography help me to deliver many styles of work. My photojournalism work has been internationally recognized and used for educational purposes. My work “Children and Women Around the World” was published in the local newspaper in Yunnan, China, and used by educational institutions as a photorial source. My fine art work such as “When Snow Meets the Land” where I examined the abstract aspect of photography by using the freeflow of ink to create and painting-like visual effects. This project is then recognized by Art Room International Gallery and Praxis Gallery in the US.

This project Morning Market in Bangladesh was created as I traveled around Bangladesh in the summer of 2018. Traveling has been one of my greatest passions ever since I was young. I feel incredibly fortunate to be able to use my camera to capture some of the most precious moments of human life in different cultural backgrounds. Looking through the lens as I am travelling allows me to stay humble yet appreciative towards everything I see and encounter, making me realize that it is a bliss to live in a wonderful place as such. Thus, all of my projects have consisted of the similar theme–celebration of human life in every culture, and this project “Morning Market of Bangladesh” takes this idea of my work to a new level.


It carries out this prominent feature of my work–cherishing for the best of humanity–through the vibrant colors and motion dissolve in the theme of relentless energy of a regular morning in a fish market of Dhaka. This most precious time of the day is filled with awakening energy. From the moment of resting to devotedly working, all of the Bangladeshi men at the market are occupied with a handful of things. I went into their reality and saw the beautiful colors blended with their fresh and restless energy, which fills the air with joyful yet vigorous spirit. And I hope that my images will be able to express the excitement and energy I felt just from observing them through the lens. [Official Website]



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Room 32 by Michael Naify

Digital Edition

ISSUE 11

Published Photographers

Ovi D.Pop | Alice Zilberberg | Jose Inazio Kuesta | Patty Carroll | Henry Fernando | Andrea Torrei

BUY NOW
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/qq4.png
Dodho Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Get-PAID-FOR-YOUR-WORK-1.png

ImageRights provides intelligent image search and copyright enforcement services to photo agencies and professional photographers worldwide.

MORE INFO
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Landscape-and-Nature-dPS-Photography-Course-300x250-1.jpg

Landscape photography is one of the most challenging genres and disciplines to learn, and the costs of getting it wrong can be disappointing

MORE INFO

Trending Stories

Self-portrait project : Exposure by Jaqueline Vanek

B&WEuropeFeaturedShotSelf-portrait project : Exposure by Jaqueline Vanek

Poetic lyrics : Il pleut sur Nantes by Philippe Marchand

B&WCityEuropeFeaturedPoetic lyrics : Il pleut sur Nantes by Philippe Marchand

Photochemistry : Pears in the afternoon by Karoline Schneider

EuropeFeaturedShotPhotochemistry : Pears in the afternoon by Karoline Schneider

Nude by Martin Zurmühle

B&WEuropeFeaturedNudeNude by Martin Zurmühle

Still Life – Mushrooms by Dale M. Reid

AmericaB&WConceptFeaturedStill Life – Mushrooms by Dale M. Reid

Glacial Silt Patterns by Hal Gage

AmericaFeaturedHabitatGlacial Silt Patterns by Hal Gage

The Sideshow by Francisco Diaz and Deb Young

AmericaConceptFeaturedOceaniaThe Sideshow by Francisco Diaz and Deb Young

UFO: Un-identified by Annick Donkers

AmericaFeaturedStoryUFO: Un-identified by Annick Donkers

Brexit : 208 ways to leave the EU by Michel Petillo

EuropeFeaturedStoryBrexit : 208 ways to leave the EU by Michel Petillo

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA