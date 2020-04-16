This is Ruobing Yang from Yunnan, China. I have been studying in the USA for six years now since I was a freshman in high school. I am now a second year student at New York University studying Photography & Imaging and Philosophy.

My various interests in different aspects of photography help me to deliver many styles of work. My photojournalism work has been internationally recognized and used for educational purposes. My work “Children and Women Around the World” was published in the local newspaper in Yunnan, China, and used by educational institutions as a photorial source. My fine art work such as “When Snow Meets the Land” where I examined the abstract aspect of photography by using the freeflow of ink to create and painting-like visual effects. This project is then recognized by Art Room International Gallery and Praxis Gallery in the US.

This project Morning Market in Bangladesh was created as I traveled around Bangladesh in the summer of 2018. Traveling has been one of my greatest passions ever since I was young. I feel incredibly fortunate to be able to use my camera to capture some of the most precious moments of human life in different cultural backgrounds. Looking through the lens as I am travelling allows me to stay humble yet appreciative towards everything I see and encounter, making me realize that it is a bliss to live in a wonderful place as such. Thus, all of my projects have consisted of the similar theme–celebration of human life in every culture, and this project “Morning Market of Bangladesh” takes this idea of my work to a new level.



It carries out this prominent feature of my work–cherishing for the best of humanity–through the vibrant colors and motion dissolve in the theme of relentless energy of a regular morning in a fish market of Dhaka. This most precious time of the day is filled with awakening energy. From the moment of resting to devotedly working, all of the Bangladeshi men at the market are occupied with a handful of things. I went into their reality and saw the beautiful colors blended with their fresh and restless energy, which fills the air with joyful yet vigorous spirit. And I hope that my images will be able to express the excitement and energy I felt just from observing them through the lens. [Official Website]