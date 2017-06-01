“Raised by Krump” explores the LA-born dance movement “krumping,” and how the dance has helped the lives of some of the area’s most influential dancers.

About Maceo Frost

Named after James Browns funky saxophone player. Maceo grew up in Stockholm, Sweden with his street-dance legend father and Skateboard-rebel mother. Underground culture is practically embedded in his DNA. He found filmmaking at 11 and grew up being one of those kids that never had to wonder what to do in life. He plays drums in a jazz-trio and believes rhythm is the secret to everything. Today he travels the world directing films and loves making people share their deepest secrets with the camera. [Official Website]