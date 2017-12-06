On the way to happy marriage by Anna Shulyatieva

In modern Russian society, where there is a cult of youth, beauty and overconsumption, the old are left behind. The aged person is associated in the collective consciousness rather with poverty, disability and abandonment than with welfare, peace and love.

Our photographer decided to find out how these stereotypes correspond with the reality and to carry out a photographic research on romantic relationship between people over the age of 60. She became a silent witness of characters’ dates in cafes, parks, on dance floors of “culture centers” and at their homes. Some of them have already been in relationship with each other for some time, for the others the captured meeting was the first one. All our characters live in a small town called Kotlas in Arkhangelsk Region. Sweets, games, long walks, dancing are interchanging at a steady pace like recurring rituals. These things can hardly be explained by age logic. Our characters fall in love, face various difficulties, sometimes split up – in other words they are well on their way to fulfillment of their dream of happy union.