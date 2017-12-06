Ten Thousand Fish-eye Lens! By Raju Peddada

Water! The cytoplasm inside of our cells is water. Life took shape in water, and is dependent on it. One oxygen atom and two hydrogen atoms constitute what we refer to as “H2O.” Oxygen is very electronegative.

In other words, it hogs all electrons to itself. A selfish element, I suppose. Hydrogen, provides a covalent bond in one of its atoms, and despite oxygen’s fame, it’s hydrogen that gives water its character: a fluid state, its unfathomable buoyancy and cohesion.

It’s this unyielding cohesion that makes water infinitely special, and its preponderance over all other elements and living creatures. Photographs of deep moving water, induces that synesthetic experience in us, we hear water when we see pictures – they evoke horror in the fury of water. The 56,000 tons Titanic floated in a 17 foot shallow Southampton estuary, before its maiden and last voyage. Water, you see, hates to be displaced. And, when it’s displaced, it wreaks havoc on every notion and illusion of control we entertain and assume.

Indeed, a drop of water is an ocean of contemplation. Since the dawn of man, water had been used, and abused, but had remained an inscrutable phenomenon. Thales, 620BC-546BC, from Miletus, Greece, was the founder of the School of Natural Philosophy. He was the first scientist-philosopher who investigated and postulated on the basic principles of the originating elements of matter.

Thales claimed water as the fundamental element – that water is nature, the originating principle. However, from the ancient philosophers of Miletus, to the modern thinkers of Athens, Greece, water’s visual beauty remained unexplored. How it’s various forms shape our myriad atmospheric conditions that influence our mood. Only in the early Renaissance did the painters begin to grasp and address its incredible character.

Water had fascinated painters since the Renaissance, from Gustave Caillabotte to Monet. Who can forget Caillabotte’s “Paris street on a rainy day,” the centerpiece of the impressionists collection at the Art Institute of Chicago? But, one particular painter comes to mind, who managed to capture the impact of moisture on light, and their combined impact on our mood: J. M. W, Turner. And, indeed, Turner traveled to Scotland, Ireland and Holland to see the effects of water, in the form of clouds, fog, mist and rain at sunrises and sunsets.