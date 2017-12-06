Interview with Olivier Robert

For my Waterscapes projects, I mainly use techniques that allow me to get the features I try to convey in my photographs such as timelessness, mystery, and minimalism. To this end, long exposures are appropriate. They afford me a good way to get concentrated on the subjects. But they are just techniques and aren’t an end in itself. I’ve always had a very slow photography and working with medium format cameras is a specific approach that requires more time. I want (and I need) to take my time in any circumstances. I’m now working with the digital version of medium format. I’ve spend about 4 years shooting with analog and digital cameras until I could find my way in the digital world and process my prints very close to the results I could get out of the dark room.

My post-processing is very simple. It mainly consists in working on the density and contrast as I would do in the dark room. I’m not a big fan of intensively processed photographs. I refuse to remove or add anything in the image. I’m also very slow in processing my photos. It is very usual to wait for weeks or months before processing the photographs once I’m back from trips. This is my personal way and probably a philosophical consideration. I can’t be in a hurry. I really want to take time for the post-process as well. I need to come back many times on a selected photograph and check it again and again until I’m fully satisfied. From that moment only, this photograph is added to the project or to the related gallery of my website. Occasionally, I dive in my archives and sometimes pick out a forgotten photo that suddenly makes sense in a series. I love to get back in archives. It’s a good way to remember all the great moments I had and it helps me understand the evolution of my work. For me, taking time in archives is a great way to remember that a project is never totally completed.

In your opinion,what makes a good Black & White Photography

Very tough question… Years ago, an ink painting master told me that the black ink was for her the ultimate simplification of the colors. I like this point of view.Since then, I’ve often considered this philosophical opinion while photographing. To depict completely the essence of a scenery with light and shadows without seeking the colors information… Perhaps, that would be my first definition of a good black & white photograph.