Embracing Winter by Paul Bride

The clock on the dashboard of our rental car reads 3:45am.

It’s funny to think that we have saved money, written proposals, met with sponsors to travel half way around the world to search for horrible weather to climb in.

Stepping out of our parked car the high swirling winds blow stinging rain from all directions. It will be an hour of wet hiking through the dark by headlamp before we hit the snow line. I’m carrying one camera body and two lenses safely packed in dry bags, this is not the type of photo shoot where you have the luxury of multiple lenses and extra bodies it’s just too heavy when you add ropes, climbing gear, food, water, change of clothing etc. I will be on my own most of the day looking for the best angles, working within the parameters of the lenses I choose to bring, slogging through deep snow, hanging out on the side of icy cliffs, and staying safe.Sometimes it’s lonely but mostly my focus is on staying warm, cleaning snow out of my camera, keeping batteries warm, and getting the shot. It’s going to be another amazing day!

About Paul Bride

Based in Squamish, BC, Canada Paul’s photography has spanned six continents. With a background in travel and adventure he has successfully photographed for the top North American outdoor companies both commercial and editorial.Paul’s inspiration comes from the loneliness found in remote locations and turning a mental image into a finished photograph composed of clean lines and natural light. [Official Website]