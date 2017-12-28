The Photography of Elena Oganesyan

People tend to hide their innermost feelings. We don’t like to discuss them or express them in daily life.

Through photography I connect with my own hidden fears and desires – I can fix my inner chaos.

Most of my works I shoot using long exposure. It allows me to express myself by moving through the senses rather than telling stories. This technique allows energy to literally enter the process, every second of it. It feels like catching a moment, being in contact with light and human body, watching them transforming in an incredible way and you are not in control of this transformation. It seems like someone else is there working with you. I use a digital camera and prefer natural daylight.

To escape reality or to expand it I let light and movement to pass through the seconds of long exposure. Mark Rothko said that a painting is not a picture of an experience, it is an experience – with long exposure photography I have a deep understanding of this. The long exposure creates something that never existed, reveals surprising and mysterious fragments of life. Sensitive and expressive fictional world based on a true story.Sometimes I combine images into the small series – “Venus Garden”, “Inside the Abyss”, “Obsessed with the Moon”. But all my photographs are the part of the one big nameless series. Fading pictures of a forgotten universe…

Photography for me is a kind of addiction and at the same time it’s also an emotional rescue.I was born in 1979 in Moscow, Russia. I graduated from Moscow State University of Printing Arts, where I specialized in publishing. For several years I studied literature in College Universitaire Francais of Lomonosov Moscow State University. Currently live and work in Moscow.I became interested in photography in 2008. I am self-taught. Photography was a very spontaneous thing for me, and still is. Now it’s become a big part of my life.