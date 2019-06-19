I realized this portfolio with the help of my two niece 8 and 10 years old with whom I share the deep love for our Mother Earth but also the concern for Her future.

Elena and Cecilia see the young Swedish girl who is mobilizing a global movement to fight for the climate as a true heroine. She is an example to everyone of how the world needs to still have heroes to follow and the grace of women to lead battles where the force is not that of weapons. Elena and Cecilia have a very special and wonderful way of seeing the natural element they come into contact with every day, living in a small village on Lake Orta. A way capable of transmitting and sharing with an adult world that is often hasty and rational. With the portfolio I enclose a poem I wrote to accompany the images. In it, written almost entirely in the first person, the marvelous vision of the girls is mixed with the slightly disenchanted but conscious vision of an adult woman. It is addressed to the human being who started the era of Anthropocene.

The geological era in which the terrestrial environment, understood as the set of physical, chemical and biological characteristics in which life takes place and evolves, is strongly conditioned on both a local and global scale by the effects of human action. Some images are designed to be retouched or handmade by me. The portfolio is designed with photographs of different sizes to be mounted in a composition. You are burning our future You’re burning our future pushing us in a prison we have not chosen. Look up from the screen. Like a hanged man our world is hanging from the ceiling of the sky. I see not only what is visible for the eyes. I feel the tired heart of our Earth. I dream transforming ordinary reality with the strength of my vision. I can look for infinity even among the brushwoods because I found out that it’s contained even in the infinitely small. Let me lend you the veil of purity. You’ll see the wonders of nature narrated by ancient texts and of which there is memory in your being. I’ll start you on the art of magic. I will support you in the alchemical transformations of seeing and feeling. Because I bring life to the world. I am a woman and I can light up in a man the light of grace. Inside me I keep fragments of stars. [Official Website]