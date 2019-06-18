In Batticaloa, Sri Lanka. This area was affected by the 2004 tsunami.

The monk left the damaged temple intact and built a new temple next to it. Sri lankan Hindu children who live in Batticaloa help their monk every day, and live here for various reasons. A boy who were killed his parents, a boy who escaped from home violence., a boy who has no place to sleep at home, a boy who admire this monk and came from a distant village, monk’s nephew and so on.

About Kai Yokoyama

Kai Yokoyama is a portrait and documentary photographer based in Tokyo, Japan. Starting out as an architecture student at Saitama University, he twitched his major to photography and completed his studies at Tokyo College of Photography. After working as an assistant to contemporary art photographer Izima Kaoru he has since become a full-time freelance photographer. Also He has been keeping shooting ordinary people for Japanese traditional events at a photo studio since 2002. [Co-authored/translation by Miranda J. Remington] [Official Website]