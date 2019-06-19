Chrysalis, in nature, is the metamorphosis of the larva from its immature stage to the mature one, the imago. During this process, the pupa encloses himself in a silky shroud, defenseless.

A transformation that I think necessary in all of us, in order to achieve a new consciousness. This project has born from the need to express my disappointed in a broken society, that demands more and more, without giving us time to stop to think about what we feel and what we really need.

It is a consumerist and superficial society, that has taught us to invert our money and time to focus on our appearance forgetting about our true wellness. We frenetically produce and consume, with a negative impact on our environment and therefore, on ourselves. There is a general increase of stress and mental illness, such as anxiety.

Anxiety has been considered as the illness of the century, but despite that, there is still a lack of knowledge about it. With “Chrysalis” I realize an internal journey where I face all my fears and anxieties, where I compared past and future to the present, to discover my true self, as the larva from its original status to a more mature being.

The subjects represented reflect the aphaty of our civilization, and are fighting with their shroud into an organic surrounding, where performance merged with photography.It is a claim of human values and nature; and, even if strain and anxiety are the main sensations presented, this project intents to transmit a message of hope and personal improvement, in order to gain a new form of awareness.

About Carlotta Gambato