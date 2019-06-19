Chrysalis, in nature, is the metamorphosis of the larva from its immature stage to the mature one, the imago. During this process, the pupa encloses himself in a silky shroud, defenseless.
A transformation that I think necessary in all of us, in order to achieve a new consciousness. This project has born from the need to express my disappointed in a broken society, that demands more and more, without giving us time to stop to think about what we feel and what we really need.
It is a consumerist and superficial society, that has taught us to invert our money and time to focus on our appearance forgetting about our true wellness. We frenetically produce and consume, with a negative impact on our environment and therefore, on ourselves. There is a general increase of stress and mental illness, such as anxiety.
Anxiety has been considered as the illness of the century, but despite that, there is still a lack of knowledge about it. With “Chrysalis” I realize an internal journey where I face all my fears and anxieties, where I compared past and future to the present, to discover my true self, as the larva from its original status to a more mature being.
The subjects represented reflect the aphaty of our civilization, and are fighting with their shroud into an organic surrounding, where performance merged with photography.It is a claim of human values and nature; and, even if strain and anxiety are the main sensations presented, this project intents to transmit a message of hope and personal improvement, in order to gain a new form of awareness.
About Carlotta Gambato
I was born in a small town of Venice, Italy. Since I was young I developed a strong interest in arts, especially for drawing. At the age of 13 I went to High School of Art “Amedeo Modigliani” in Padua, and at the same time I was taking classes of contemporary dance, for which I always had a big passion, that reflects today in my art.
After my studies, I moved to London and Edinburgh where I met a wide cultural and artistic scenario. In my free time I kept painting and drawing but I felt the need to find new ways of expression. I arrived to Madrid in 2015, and it was here where I had my first approach to photography when I decided to take an initiation course.
On 2017 I took the professional course of Photography at “EFTI International School of Photography and Cinema”, where I learnt from many great artists. On 2018 I got my first job opportunity as a professional photographer for an important luxury real-state agency of Madrid, Engel&Völkers. On November 2018 I was one of the artists who participated at the collective exposition “Ceci n’est pas un pays” in Toulouse, France. On May 2019 I took part of the Micro Residence “1 Artista 1 Día”, a program of the visual artist/ curator Andrea Perissinotto, with the project “No Soy Yo” at the collective exposition of LaLatente Espacio Creativo, during the third edition of Art Banchel Fair, in Carabanchel Madrid, Spain.
Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.