Yemanja – Diosa del Mar by Ana María Robles

The Goddess of the Sea festival, Yemanja, is celebrated every 2nd of February at Ramirez beach in Montevideo – Uruguay.

Initially, the overall picture is chaotic, confusing, but I gradually begin to see a series of events that take place at all angles, starting with the beach, the sand and then and at sea.

The goddess Yemanja (goddess of the sea and fishermen) gives protection, blessing, or release of bad earthly or astral influences besides prosperity for the whole year.

The day is stormy, it does not rain, but the sky is heavily loaded. A lot of offerings are thrown into the sea, such as boats with white flowers, jewelry, fruits, wine glasses, celestial candles, white corn, blue and white paper, honey, coconut candy, watermelons, and all that is received by Yemanja with pleasure from their faithful.

Candomble music never stops and it stimulates to dance in circles to help going into a state of trance and possibly connect with the divinity. The roots of worship in honor of Mother Yemanja are Afro-Brazilian, from the candonblé, and she is the protector of fishermen and all those who are strongly linked to the sea. Goddess of the waters, Mother of most Orixás (Umbanda cult), severe and protector of motherhood, owner of all the fruits and riches of the seabed. It is a colorful celebration, with complete disinhibition in individual events and everybody is respectful with each other. Everyone has a place; everyone knows that Mother Yemanja listens. [Official Website]