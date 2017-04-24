Bart Rozalski ; Street Photographer

Polish photographer and designer born in Poznan, studied at the Faculty of Graphics and Visual Communication at the Poznan University of Art, Poland.

For more than 20 years he has been active in the advertising industry.

He also works in photojournalism, documentary, streetphoto and portraiture. He works on several photographic projects including long-term projects. He lives and works in Warsaw.

Photography for him is passion but also work, trying to capture the most important moments that we do not usually see them. The most important in his photographs are emotions and mood. Trying to find his style, inspiration looking for the city, meeting interesting people while traveling the world. [Official Website]