Varanasi Ganga Aarti by Abhijit Bose

Varanasi is the oldest living city in the world. The artifacts found are proving that Varanasi (Benaras or Kashi- the other names) were existing from 1800 BCE! Hindus believe that if anyone passes away in Varanasi, he/she goes to Heaven! The city has its own charm.

The serpentine lanes and by-lanes, the colors, the Sadhus, The wrestling clubs and the live practices and boating in The Ganges across to get the feel of the different Ghats and people make the city as the most interesting place.However, the tradition of doing Aarti on the bank of The Ganges is most memorable event as it depicts heritage of offering to The Goddess Ganges. It is done twice a day- once in the morning and the other in the evening. The evening session is the most popular and glamorous and draw a huge crowd on a daily basis.I am visiting Varanasi from my childhood when I did not have any camera but the rituals on the banks of The Ganges remain almost same and it is almost close to 50 years I can count.I started to capture the evening Aarti as a project from 2012 and I am going back and forth to get the best I feel that I can continue till death as every time I feel there is something new.The images included here will give a comprehensive understanding how in the Evening Aarti, whole mood swings and also how the tradition and glamour get merged in to an awe-inspiring event.