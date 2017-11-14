Lost Values by Stefano Barattini

Values on which the society itself was based and that have created wealth for enterprises and workers.In the light of what we are now, we observe images like we were getting on board of the mythical Titanic. Entering spaces destroyed by the shipwreck of time, we need an imaginative effort to recreate the vision of that transatlantic splendor, converted into a pile of rubble.

From ruins to pre-existing beauty: this is the sense of the seeking for lost values that photography can try to recover with today’s pictures. In our troubled times factories are closing, leaving abandoned industrial settlements turned into decayed buildings scattered around without being restored. In our Country, but also in the rest of Europe, there are hundreds of abandoned industrial constructions: from old mines to workshops, from great factories to power plants. A dilapidated useless heritage, still fascinating and full of story. Photography is for me a mean to bring back to life those places, previously industrious and now abandoned. Behind images you can perceive the silent claim raised around the missing regeneration of those places. It is a way to document those realities as an historical memory and, at the same time, paying attention to a possible renewal.

The decay of those buildings and machineries have become the subject of my photographic research, that tells their story with images.Large empty spaces, once occupied by machines, with light entering, drawing shapes and details of what is still there. Everything contributes to bring them back to life just for a moment, telling their story to new generations. Historical record is a key point to better understand and appreciate those places. My postproduction tries to convey my feelings when I enter those sites: sensations of desolation, emptiness and silence. Lights and shadows that I often make sharp and rough, with a great contrast, desaturating colors and searching framings that make the most of this lost world that is our past and must not be forgotten.