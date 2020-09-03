Sometimes we want to destroy the real space through our imaginative mind. Tried to replace the concrete form of the image to combination of light and shadows and our physical body becomes transparent against light or shadow.

A new form will emerge, prompted by our subconscious mind. And by not considering any restrictions of space and time in which we are currently in. Although we are still in a real space, but in different forms and our body become more sensitive to light and shadow. Represent different form and content both in visible and invisible realms of the human consciousness.

About Kaushik Dolui

Born in Howrah, West Bengal, India but currently I am working and living in Kolkata, I am graduated and completed Master Degree in Economics from Calcutta University . In my childhood days ,I did the drawing and painting, later in my mid-twenties I developed an interest in photography and completed some photography courses .

I participated in different photographic salons under FIAP and PSA patronages and won many awards/acceptances over the time and it is still continuing and received Excellence FIAP Honors from Federation de l’Art Photographique in 2009 .

Published/selected many times in Dodho(6 times), 24 works as editor’s favorite in Nat Geo, Monovisionawards, iphotographeroftheyear (silver-award 2017 ), photoawards, ndawards, fineartphotoawards, 35awards, photographize magazine (issue no 38) , px3, tzipac, fotodng, 1x, moscowfotoawards, Annualphotoawards, DNG Magazine(Issue no-156), thecrazymind, jaamzin, Photoimaginart, monovisions (interview), Minimalist Photography Awards, Tagree, theflyingfruitbowl edgeofhumanity and Gold winner in Tokyo foto awards 2018(tifa) in fine art/collage category.