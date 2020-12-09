 
 

AsiaStoryTravel Photography; Parang La Trial by Kaushik Dolui

Parang La Trial, famous for mountain features, colors, patterns and unique fossils. Participated in Sept’2005, almost fifteen years back.

Parang La Trial, famous for mountain features, colors, patterns and unique fossils. Participated in Sept’2005, almost fifteen years back.

A high altitude pass (5578 Mt) connecting Himachal Pradesh and Ladak (Jammu& Kashmir). Even then digital cameras did not come into the Indian market like today. All pictures were taken by analog (film) camera. The nine day trial started from Karzog, a village on the banks of Tso Moriri lake and ended at Kibber (HP).

The one main attraction of the trail is the old yet dynamic mountain features which resemble a unique pattern & some of the unique fossils. Still, I can remember and today I realize what an artistic ability of nature. Still thrilled today, though fifteen years have passed. Another amazing part of the trek is the walk along the Tso Moriri Lake where the lake offers different shades of blue with many unknown peaks in the background.

Still, I can remember the skeleton of the dead horse near the pass, going out to cross the pass before dawn ignoring extreme cold, amazing patterns of the river bed, frozen river in early morning and the little girl of Kibber village in the paddy field. It sounds like a dream. It seems that the memories of the old days are gone. Though all the images lost its image quality, but carrying good memories of the past.

About Kaushik Dolui

Born in Howrah, West Bengal, India but currently I am working  and living in Kolkata, I am  graduated and completed  Master Degree in Economics from Calcutta University .  In my childhood days ,I did the drawing and painting,  later in my mid-twenties I developed an interest in photography and completed some photography courses .

I participated  in different photographic salons under FIAP and PSA patronages and won many awards/acceptances over the time and it is still continuing and received Excellence FIAP Honors from Federation de l’Art Photographique in 2009 .

Published/selected  many times in Dodho(8th times), 24 works as editor’s favorite in Nat Geo, Monovisionawards, iphotographeroftheyear (silver-award 2017 ), photoawards, ndawards, fineartphotoawards, 35awards, photographize magazine (issue no 38) , px3, tzipac, fotodng, 1x, moscowfotoawards,  Annualphotoawards, DNG Magazine(Issue no-156), thecrazymind, jaamzin, Photoimaginart, monovisions (interview), Minimalist Photography Awards,  Tagree, Art reveal magazine(interview, Oct 20), , theflyingfruitbowl  edgeofhumanity and  Gold winner in Tokyo foto awards 2018(tifa) in fine art/collage category. 



Cyanotypes by Ruediger Beckmann

EuropeNudeCyanotypes by Ruediger Beckmann

Ruediger Beckmann has been working as a photographer for 16 years now. He has come across sheer beauty, vanity, attraction, but also self-doubt, vulnerability, prejudice and resentment.
FoodPeople by Sara Cencetti

EuropeShotFoodPeople by Sara Cencetti

My photo session intends, therefore, represent six different identities through the analysis of the relationship of subjects with food.
Long exposure : See the Music, Hear the Dance by Edyta Kielian

B&WConceptEuropeLong exposure : See the Music, Hear the Dance by Edyta Kielian

The images are captured with longer exposure only, no photo-manipulation. Long exposure helps me create a mysterious and ethereal atmosphere. My dancers are otherworldly ghost-like beings engrossed in their dance and lost in the moment.
5 Talented street Photographers

City5 Talented street Photographers

The Best Street Photographers published in Dodho Magazine. The great stories by Sam Golanski, Lilyan Aloma, Roman Kruglov, Francisco Arteaga and Joseph Atwere.
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/insta.jpg
Lost memories by Marcel Van Balken

ConceptEuropeLost memories by Marcel Van Balken

Marcel van Balken is a self-taught photographer from the Netherlands for about 40 years. His photography has been published all over the world in photo magazines & books, on calendars, on television and the internet. 
Five minutes with Sean Archer

DnaEuropeFive minutes with Sean Archer

Sean Archer is a portrait photographer, speaker, educator. It took him just two years to go the entire way from a beginner who knew absolutely nothing about photography to a world-renowned master whose works are published on the covers of the most popular photography magazines.
Delhi … where life never stops  by Victoria Knobloch & Jagdev Singh

AsiaB&WEuropeFeaturedStoryDelhi … where life never stops  by Victoria Knobloch & Jagdev Singh

Monochrome Photoart is a joint venture of the german photographer Victoria Knobloch and the indian photographer Jagdev Singh. Their work highlights the essence of human existence with the same loving eyes yet individualy different.
Vietnamese We – Beyond divides by Huy Trang Bùi

AsiaStoryVietnamese We – Beyond divides by Huy Trang Bùi

There are many art photography works that focus on a single country, but very few dealing specifically with its people. Two legendary books exist though, published more than half a century ago
David Scouri; Street Photography

AsiaCityDavid Scouri; Street Photography

David Scouri 40, lives in Tel Aviv, creates photography series out of interest and understanding of the environment.My attraction and interest in photography started when I was 12, and kept taking picture of my family members
Behind these walls by Brett Leigh Dicks

B&WOceaniaStoryBehind these walls by Brett Leigh Dicks

Empty prisons are eerie places. Each prison has its own history, character, and stories to tell, but so too does every cell.
Iceland by Elena Cremona

BioEuropeIceland by Elena Cremona

The argument of nature’s resource exploitation and excavation, as well as the destruction and environmental devastation of landscapes, has long been one of high concern. However the environmental effects of this are not always so visible or apparent.
Fake by Matilde Pernille

ConceptEuropeFeaturedFake by Matilde Pernille

The next ten years I photographed myself and my friends growing into adults. When I turned 16 I got my first DSLR and started taking more professional portraits too. This led the way to more abstract photography, but I never stopped documenting my life.
Interview with Riccardo Magherini; Published in our print edition #03

DnaEuropeInterview with Riccardo Magherini; Published in our print edition #03

Dodho on paper, like the online version, has a strong graphic appeal, a neat and impactful layout and a great selection of contents.
The story of my art by Dasha

DodhersThe story of my art by Dasha

In order to understand the art of each individual artist, you need to get acquainted with him. I want to tell you the story of my art, about how I became a photographer. This is one of the most common questions that people ask me.
Svetlana by Efrat Sela

AsiaB&WStorySvetlana by Efrat Sela

Svetlana, 46-year-old Christian woman, a survivor, always on the move, she had fallen hard into drugs and prostitution along her path. I've met Svetlana for the first time on November 2015 at the "Death Courtyard" in a forgotten dark alley in Tel Aviv.
Haenyeo; Grandma divers by Alain Schroeder

B&WEuropeFeaturedShotHaenyeo; Grandma divers by Alain Schroeder

South Korea, Jeju island, known for its characteristic basalt volcanic rock, sits off South Korea. It is the home of the renowned Haenyeo or women of the sea who free dive off the black shores of Jeju harvesting delicacies from the sea.
China; The great wall by Chiara Felmini

EuropeFeaturedStoryChina; The great wall by Chiara Felmini

China is almost a continent and as such can offer extremes and opposites at the same time; the ancient and very distant culture can still be observed in remote villages, increasingly surrounded by the advancing and swallowing civilization.
South Sudan; Smoker women by Ana Maria Robles

AmericaFeaturedShotSouth Sudan; Smoker women by Ana Maria Robles

These women smoke tobacco, an ancient custom that marks their ancestry, identity and tribal pride. Their attitude was strong. Fierce. They were active participants of every ceremony and the Leaders of the communities. 
Descendants of Samurai Ryotaro Horiuchi

AsiaFeaturedShotDescendants of Samurai Ryotaro Horiuchi

In the Soma region of Fukushima prefecture, there is a traditional Samurai festival called “Soma Nomaoi”, which is said to have continued for more than 1000 years.
François Mitterrand by Diego Goldberg

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryFrançois Mitterrand by Diego Goldberg

I lived in France from 1976 to 1980. While there I had been covering the Socialist Party and when François Mitterrand decided to be a candidate again for the presidential elections I wrote him a letter with a project to document his campaign from the inside, with total access to his private and political activities.
Golden Gate; The Bridge, Reconstructed by Michael Yuan

AmericaCityFeaturedGolden Gate; The Bridge, Reconstructed by Michael Yuan

I wanted to challenge the perceptions of the Golden Gate Bridge. In solid red-orange and spanning 1.7 miles long, the Golden Gate Bridge is an icon of San Francisco.
The Orthogenesis of Soul by Sandipan Mukherjee

AsiaB&WConceptFeaturedThe Orthogenesis of Soul by Sandipan Mukherjee

We are all aware about the theory of biologically evaluation for Jean Baptist Lamarck. The theory tells about the evaluation of human how the structure of APE has got transferred to the today’s human being.
Protest in Brooklyn; Blessed to breathe by Bill Livingston

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryProtest in Brooklyn; Blessed to breathe by Bill Livingston

When George Floyd’s life was unnecessarily and brutally snuffed out by Minneapolis law enforcement on May 25, it was yet another final straw…and that straw was set ablaze around the globe.
Photographs; North Carolina State Fair by Avery Danziger

AmericaCityFeaturedPhotographs; North Carolina State Fair by Avery Danziger

I have been photographing the North Carolina State Fair since the early 70's. One of my oldest memories was the yearly outing of my family going to the State Fair in North Carolina, starting when I was 6 year old.... 
