Parang La Trial, famous for mountain features, colors, patterns and unique fossils. Participated in Sept’2005, almost fifteen years back.

A high altitude pass (5578 Mt) connecting Himachal Pradesh and Ladak (Jammu& Kashmir). Even then digital cameras did not come into the Indian market like today. All pictures were taken by analog (film) camera. The nine day trial started from Karzog, a village on the banks of Tso Moriri lake and ended at Kibber (HP).

The one main attraction of the trail is the old yet dynamic mountain features which resemble a unique pattern & some of the unique fossils. Still, I can remember and today I realize what an artistic ability of nature. Still thrilled today, though fifteen years have passed. Another amazing part of the trek is the walk along the Tso Moriri Lake where the lake offers different shades of blue with many unknown peaks in the background.

Still, I can remember the skeleton of the dead horse near the pass, going out to cross the pass before dawn ignoring extreme cold, amazing patterns of the river bed, frozen river in early morning and the little girl of Kibber village in the paddy field. It sounds like a dream. It seems that the memories of the old days are gone. Though all the images lost its image quality, but carrying good memories of the past.

About Kaushik Dolui

Born in Howrah, West Bengal, India but currently I am working and living in Kolkata, I am graduated and completed Master Degree in Economics from Calcutta University . In my childhood days ,I did the drawing and painting, later in my mid-twenties I developed an interest in photography and completed some photography courses .

I participated in different photographic salons under FIAP and PSA patronages and won many awards/acceptances over the time and it is still continuing and received Excellence FIAP Honors from Federation de l’Art Photographique in 2009 .

