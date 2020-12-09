 
 

AsiaStoryDrawn into isolation – Lockdown diaries by Jai Thakur

As a part of my job responsibilities as an Analyst, I have been working on a few research white papers on "Risks and Impact of Coronavirus Globally in coming times".

Magazine

CALL FOR ENTRIES

ENTRY DEADLINE: MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2020

SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

As a part of my job responsibilities as an Analyst, I have been working on a few research white papers on “Risks and Impact of Coronavirus Globally in coming times”.

I started working on this project since January 2020 when COVID-19 was only affecting the people of China. The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 as a global pandemic on March 11, 2020. Depending upon the several reports by consulting firms available said that COVID-19 will have a significant impact globally and there may be a chance of a recession in countries of South Asia, South America and some smaller European nations especially after post BREXIT laws/regulations. Other than these issues the citizens of the world will face challenges, especially related to mental health because of the chances of getting isolated if affected by a coronavirus in any way. Other issues may be related to cyber breaches, shortage of essential products, price hike, inflation, etc.

With all those findings, keeping in mind, I tried to give it a visual perceptive thereby mixing my full-time job learning/findings along with my personal conflicts within myself during COVID-19 nationwide lockdown. Through this self-portrait project, I want to highlight the issues that impacted me deeply in lockdown periods such as Mental stress, Anxiety, Financial Stress, Insomnia, Anger, Addiction to Phone, Loneliness to name a few.

Research from the Asian Journal of Psychiatric has tried to tie the relationship between social media usage and mental health conditions at this time of lockdown scenario, in which social media have become one of the major sources for updating information on COVID-19 for people. However, it’s irresponsible use poses the challenge of ‘infodemics’ i.e. a situation when ‘misinformation’ spreads rapidly, thereby affecting thinking and subsequent behaviour of people. WHO has cautioned people against social media rumours which lead to panic, stigma and irrational behaviour (2020). Research in the past has shown that compulsive usage of social media impacts physical and mental health, including cardio-metabolic health, sleep, affect, self-esteem, well-being and functioning, especially in adolescents (Turel et al., 2016; Cheng and Li, 2014; Van Rooij and Schoenmakers, 2013). In light of the present pandemic, mental health conditions are found to be associated with the amount of social media exposure.

For instance, a study during COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, China, found the prevalence of depression, anxiety and a combination of depression and anxiety (CDA) to be 48 %, 23 % and 19 % respectively. Moreover, 82 % participants who were frequently exposed to social media reported high odds of anxiety as well as CDA (combination of depression and anxiety).

In Indian context, India had been going one of the worst phases of the financial crisis in its 72 years of history. India’s top three rating agencies like Fitch, Moody’s and S&P have already reduced India’s growth, GDP to the lowest marks much before Corona. Now, this Corona epidemic would have a long lasting & a frightening effect on the Indian Economy which might push India almost 70 years back similar to the portion era. The world’s biggest lockdown that shut a majority of the factories and businesses, suspended flights, stopped trains and restricted movement of vehicles and people. The world’s biggest lockdown may have cost the Indian economy Rs7-8 lakh crore during the 21-day period, analysts and industry bodies said. However, top government scientists said India can control the COVID-19 pandemic by early 2021 if everyone follows safety protocols.

About Jai Thakur

Jai Thakur is an Indian documentary photographer from New Delhi. The majority of his works revolve around the socio-economic environment of the society. Other than the number of group exhibitions, he is a recipient of various national and international awards, including Sahapedia Frames Grant, Water Hero Award by Govt. Of India and National Geographic’s MyIncredibleStory. His work has been published in multiple platforms like Dodho Magazine, National Geographic, HIPA. Ae, Indian Photo Arts Magazine, 121 Clicks, Photographers Forum’s Book, Edge of Humanity, Exposure, etc. He appeared in the MX Player Web series “Express Yourself” on River Conservation. As a day job, he works as a Business Research Analyst. [Official Website]



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
SKREI – IL Viaggio by Valentina Tamborra
next
Travel Photography; Parang La Trial by Kaushik Dolui
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/captureDay.jpg
Share your most best images in this photo contest in collaboration with ViewBug. A community that hosts over 40 photo contests and challenges.
MORE INFO
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Z.jpg

Simply Stunning Landscapes – Would you like to capture stunning landscapes every time you shoot… without having to travel far from home?

MORE INFO
RELATED STORIES
Stasys Povilaitis ; Variations On The Topic Of One Poem

B&WEuropeShotStasys Povilaitis ; Variations On The Topic Of One Poem

It happened that a couple of years ago, during literature festival "Panevezys Literary Winter", a perfect opportunity arose to take pictures of the event participants – people from Lithuanian literature world.
Glamour by Fabrizio Romagnoli

B&WEuropeNudeGlamour by Fabrizio Romagnoli

Fabrizio Romagnoli - My passion for photography began over thirty years ago, I have studied the technical and photographic composition, through film time learning the techniques of developing and printing, up to lead the digital and the photo-editing.
Superdogs by Jan Von Holleben

ConceptEuropeSuperdogs by Jan Von Holleben

I know! I know! Children and animals: No greater nightmares for a photographer! But if you work with the best of the best, then it is indeed mostly (!!) a pleasure!
Interview with Alice Zilberberg; Published in our print edition #06

DnaEuropeInterview with Alice Zilberberg; Published in our print edition #06

I absolutely love Dodho magazine! Everything is in good taste and quite beautiful. I am currently working on adding more images to my project “Meditations”. After that I have another project planned that is related to animals as well.
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/insta.jpg
Nexus by Anne Rosamond Hoerter

B&WShotNexus by Anne Rosamond Hoerter

For the past year, I have been questioning my personal connection to certain unique individuals I have come to know in the small german village in which I have been living.
Street photography; Stolen Portraits by Michele Punturieri

CityEuropeStreet photography; Stolen Portraits by Michele Punturieri

Fleeting moments in life captured in the most classic street-photography style over a decade ranging from 2008 to 2018. All around Europe. From Lisbon to Edinburgh, passing through Dublin, Vienna, Amsterdam, Madrid and the London Soho.
RANDOM STORIES
Abandoned Old Airport of Nicosia by Dimitris Sideridis

B&WConceptEuropeAbandoned Old Airport of Nicosia by Dimitris Sideridis

This work is part of my wider engagement focused on abandoned places and the connection between space and historical memory. "Nicosia International Airport" is such a place. 
Photographic portrait; Pet Project by Kathryn Mussallem

AmericaShotPhotographic portrait; Pet Project by Kathryn Mussallem

The photographer Diane Arbus spoke about entering into people’s (actually strangers’) homes. “If I were just curious, it would be very hard to say to someone, ‘I want to come to your house and have you talk to me and tell me the story of your life.’I mean people are going to say, ‘You’re crazy.’ Plus they’re going to keep mighty guarded. But the camera is a kind of license. A lot of people, they...
Origins by Rachel Jump

AmericaB&WConceptOrigins by Rachel Jump

Over the last year, my mother endured countless invasive and painful procedures after a doctor discovered multiple cysts during a mammogram. One morning, my mother complained of a deep ache emanating from her breasts.
The joy of life in Paris by Robb Johnson

AmericaB&WStoryThe joy of life in Paris by Robb Johnson

Paris has been on high alert for terrorism since the Charlie Hebdo shooting and a series of related attacks by terrorists. They have literally shaken Parisians to their core. However, by their very nature, the people of Paris are resilient and they display a great Joie de vivre or enjoyment in life.
Anatomy of a photograph by Stefania Piccioni

DnaEuropeAnatomy of a photograph by Stefania Piccioni

The pre-production phase of my project is where all the planning takes place before the camera rolls. Whether its measured in minutes, hours or days, my planning phase sets the overall vision of my project.
Yup. History of a deaf girl by Katty Nucera

B&WEuropeStoryYup. History of a deaf girl by Katty Nucera

Valeria lost her ability to hear at age 4. Antibiotics taken for an influence created an allergic reaction by procuring her present deafness. Born in Lecce, he studied until the third time at the Institute "Filippo Smaldone" of the Salesian Sisters of the Sacred Heart, a school specialized for deaf people.
Naturalia by Jonk

EuropeStoryNaturalia by Jonk

Chronicle of Contemporary Ruins Jonk travels the world looking for abandoned places. Today, he has visited more than one thousands of them in more than forty countries on four continents.
Nothing About Me by Simona Bonanno

B&WEuropeStoryNothing About Me by Simona Bonanno

Like spying through a keyhole, I project myself into the lives of the passengers and crew of a big cruise ship. Through my camera I observe this multitude of people, always the same and always different, giving rise to a huge and cosmopolite isolated society on the seas.
Rosa Hacks by Nadine Stijns

ConceptEuropeRosa Hacks by Nadine Stijns

Rosa is the caretaker of a family house in the Philippines. She likes to create her own solutions for lacking or broken households items. When lola (grandma in Tagalog), the original inhabitant of the house, was still alive she would ask Rosa to repair and mend broken items instead of replacing them.
FEATURED STORIES
Haenyeo; Grandma divers by Alain Schroeder

B&WEuropeFeaturedShotHaenyeo; Grandma divers by Alain Schroeder

South Korea, Jeju island, known for its characteristic basalt volcanic rock, sits off South Korea. It is the home of the renowned Haenyeo or women of the sea who free dive off the black shores of Jeju harvesting delicacies from the sea.
China; The great wall by Chiara Felmini

EuropeFeaturedStoryChina; The great wall by Chiara Felmini

China is almost a continent and as such can offer extremes and opposites at the same time; the ancient and very distant culture can still be observed in remote villages, increasingly surrounded by the advancing and swallowing civilization.
South Sudan; Smoker women by Ana Maria Robles

AmericaFeaturedShotSouth Sudan; Smoker women by Ana Maria Robles

These women smoke tobacco, an ancient custom that marks their ancestry, identity and tribal pride. Their attitude was strong. Fierce. They were active participants of every ceremony and the Leaders of the communities. 
Descendants of Samurai Ryotaro Horiuchi

AsiaFeaturedShotDescendants of Samurai Ryotaro Horiuchi

In the Soma region of Fukushima prefecture, there is a traditional Samurai festival called “Soma Nomaoi”, which is said to have continued for more than 1000 years.
François Mitterrand by Diego Goldberg

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryFrançois Mitterrand by Diego Goldberg

I lived in France from 1976 to 1980. While there I had been covering the Socialist Party and when François Mitterrand decided to be a candidate again for the presidential elections I wrote him a letter with a project to document his campaign from the inside, with total access to his private and political activities.
Golden Gate; The Bridge, Reconstructed by Michael Yuan

AmericaCityFeaturedGolden Gate; The Bridge, Reconstructed by Michael Yuan

I wanted to challenge the perceptions of the Golden Gate Bridge. In solid red-orange and spanning 1.7 miles long, the Golden Gate Bridge is an icon of San Francisco.
The Orthogenesis of Soul by Sandipan Mukherjee

AsiaB&WConceptFeaturedThe Orthogenesis of Soul by Sandipan Mukherjee

We are all aware about the theory of biologically evaluation for Jean Baptist Lamarck. The theory tells about the evaluation of human how the structure of APE has got transferred to the today’s human being.
Protest in Brooklyn; Blessed to breathe by Bill Livingston

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryProtest in Brooklyn; Blessed to breathe by Bill Livingston

When George Floyd’s life was unnecessarily and brutally snuffed out by Minneapolis law enforcement on May 25, it was yet another final straw…and that straw was set ablaze around the globe.
Photographs; North Carolina State Fair by Avery Danziger

AmericaCityFeaturedPhotographs; North Carolina State Fair by Avery Danziger

I have been photographing the North Carolina State Fair since the early 70's. One of my oldest memories was the yearly outing of my family going to the State Fair in North Carolina, starting when I was 6 year old.... 
OTHER STORIES
X
stay in touch
Join our mailing list and we'll keep you up to date with all the latest stories, opportunities, calls and more.
We use Sendinblue as our marketing platform. By Clicking below to submit this form, you acknowledge that the information you provided will be transferred to Sendinblue for processing in accordance with their terms of use
We’d love to
Thank you for subscribing!
Submission
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted.
- Between 10/30 images of your best images, in case your project contains a greater number of images which are part of the same indivisible body of work will also be accepted. You must send the images in jpg format to 1200px and 72dpi and quality 9. (No borders or watermarks)
- A short biography along with your photograph. (It must be written in the third person)
- Title and full text of the project with a minimum length of 300 words. (Texts with lesser number of words will not be accepted)
This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.
Issue #14 | September 2020
Current Issue
Vicky Martin
Ryotaro Horiuchi
Susanne Mildeelberg
Diego Bardone
Nicky Hamilton
Alain Schroeder
Printed on 80# matte paper 22x28cm | 100 Pages
Showroom
September 7 to October 31, 2020
Julia Fullerton-Batten
LOOKING OUT FROM WITHIN
Get in touch
How can we help? Got an idea or something you'd like share? Please use the adjacent form, or contact contact@dodho.com
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
Photo by ©Ryotaro Horiuchi | Japan | Issue#14
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
49
Days
Photo by ©Ryotaro Horiuchi | Japan | Issue#14
CALL
FOR ENTRIES
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Are you ready?
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
Contact
How can we help? Got an idea or something you'd like share? Please use the adjacent form, or contact contact@dodho.com
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Submission
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted. This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation.
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.
NEW!
FOLLOW US.
Subscribe now and get a free access to a curated list of resources.
Feel free to contact.
2017 (C) All rights reserved.
ghfd