 
SUBSCRIBE AND FREE DOWNLOAD THE LATEST VERSION OF OUR MAGAZINE IN DIGITAL FORMAT
SUBSCRIBE NOW
 

ConceptEuropeTogether by Anne-Sophie Guillet

In the ongoing new series ‘Together’, I suggest that we change our attitude and look differently at re- lationships ( friendly relationships, lovers). The social injunction impose itself like a proven normalcy with its hetero-normative codes in our live and our relationship to other.
5365 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES

ISSUE 10 / DEADLINE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2019
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

In the ongoing new series ‘Together’, I suggest that we change our attitude and look differently at re- lationships (friendly relationships, lovers).

The social injunction impose itself like a proven normalcy with its hetero-normative codes in our live and our relationship to other.Today each of us creates its own new system, creating new models. I’m interested in the relationships that links people together on the emotional level, sentimental or sexual and the signification of theses relationships. Getting back on the same subjects allows me to have access to intimate moments and reach a closeness with them. I got closer to some of my subjects while taking portraits repeatedly. Most of them are my peers. The resulting image can be taken on heat of the action or staged with their collaboration. The portraits translate a certain kind of complicity between my subjects and interrogates they reading. [Official Website]

Together | Anne-Sophie Guillet
Together | Anne-Sophie Guillet

Together | Anne-Sophie Guillet
Together | Anne-Sophie Guillet

Together | Anne-Sophie Guillet
Together | Anne-Sophie Guillet

Together | Anne-Sophie Guillet
Together | Anne-Sophie Guillet

Together | Anne-Sophie Guillet
Together | Anne-Sophie Guillet

Together | Anne-Sophie Guillet
Together | Anne-Sophie Guillet

Together | Anne-Sophie Guillet
Together | Anne-Sophie Guillet

Together | Anne-Sophie Guillet
Together | Anne-Sophie Guillet



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Illicit Ink by Tim Franco
next
St.Pauli by Manuel Armenis

Printed Edition

ISSUE 09

Published Photographers

Todd Antony | Ana Maria Robles | Efrat Sela | Leila Forés | Zhou Yulong | David Godichaud

BUY NOW
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/09P.png
Dodho Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/blackwhite_300x250-1.jpg

The Essential Guide has been created specifically to help you bring the timeless art of black and white photography to the modern science

LEARN MORE
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/sw.jpg

Where a Modern Architectural Wonderland Meets Old European Heritage. The Best Place on Earth to Expand Your Architectural Photography Portfolio

MORE INFO

Trending Stories

The 10 Commandments by Dina Goldstein

AmericaConceptFeaturedThe 10 Commandments by Dina Goldstein

Guatemala by Tom Bell

AmericaB&WFeaturedShotGuatemala by Tom Bell

Calcio Storico Fiorentino by Marco Ponzianelli

EuropeFeaturedStoryCalcio Storico Fiorentino by Marco Ponzianelli

Climbing Cholitas by Todd Antony

EuropeFeaturedStoryClimbing Cholitas by Todd Antony

White Nile by Ana María Robles

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryWhite Nile by Ana María Robles

Ties of perception by Nofar Horovitz

AsiaFeaturedNudeTies of perception by Nofar Horovitz

The departed by Zhou Yulong

AsiaConceptFeaturedThe departed by Zhou Yulong

New Orleans to Nashville by Benjamin Angel

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryNew Orleans to Nashville by Benjamin Angel

Irish Travellers by Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

AmericaFeaturedStoryIrish Travellers by Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA