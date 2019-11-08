In the ongoing new series ‘Together’, I suggest that we change our attitude and look differently at re- lationships (friendly relationships, lovers).

The social injunction impose itself like a proven normalcy with its hetero-normative codes in our live and our relationship to other.Today each of us creates its own new system, creating new models. I’m interested in the relationships that links people together on the emotional level, sentimental or sexual and the signification of theses relationships. Getting back on the same subjects allows me to have access to intimate moments and reach a closeness with them. I got closer to some of my subjects while taking portraits repeatedly. Most of them are my peers. The resulting image can be taken on heat of the action or staged with their collaboration. The portraits translate a certain kind of complicity between my subjects and interrogates they reading. [Official Website]