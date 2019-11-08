 
SUBSCRIBE AND FREE DOWNLOAD THE LATEST VERSION OF OUR MAGAZINE IN DIGITAL FORMAT
SUBSCRIBE NOW
 

B&WEuropeStorySt.Pauli by Manuel Armenis

Notorious for its red-light district and most famous for the fact that the Beatles started their career here more than 50 years ago, this workingman´s area in Hamburg, Germany, has always been a melting pot for people from all walks of life and backgrounds
72215 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES

ISSUE 10 / DEADLINE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2019
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

MANUEL ARMENIS, SECOND PLACE AND PUBLISHED IN OUR BLACK & WHITE 2019

Notorious for its red-light district and most famous for the fact that the Beatles started their career here more than 50 years ago, this workingman´s area in Hamburg, Germany, has always been a melting pot for people from all walks of life and backgrounds.

The liberal spirit of the Quarter attracted many colorful figures from the fringes of society, like sailors, drinkers, prostitutes, artists, gamblers and dreamers. Here they could be themselves without being labeled, judged or looked down upon. Here they were not stigmatized for being different or maladjusted. Of course, there has always been a rough edge to St. Pauli, too, but the intrinsic character of the area was always based on a spirit of tolerance, respect, honesty and caring among those living here.

St.Pauli | Second place Black & White 2019 | Manuel Armenis

In recent years the restructuring and commercial exploitation of the neighborhood have been advanced rigorously, entailing the destruction of many socio-cultural structures that had grown organically over decades. It seems that the territory and the leeway to allow for otherness, uniqueness, individuality and nonconformism are getting scarcer by the day.

The photographic series is an attempt to capture the muted world of an outdated, transient and disintegrating St. Pauli. A vanishing cosmos that lies well hidden behind the superficial touristy veneer.

I was interested in the faces and the stories of the long-time residents, their everyday world, their small struggles and simple pleasures. Those characters who sometimes appear to have fallen out of time or seem to be stuck in-between different eras; with traces of their wilder days on one side of their lives and the apprehension of an uncertain future on the other. For how much longer will they be able to call St. Pauli home?.

St.Pauli | Second place Black & White 2019 | Manuel Armenis

About Manuel Armenis

Manuel Armenis is an award winning independent street photographer based in Hamburg, Germany. He was born in Mannheim (Germany). He studied at Icart, École de Photographie in Paris (France), and at the University of the Arts in London (England). Since graduating he has been working as an independent filmmaker and photographer. The emphasis of his practice is the realization of long-term projects with a focus on exploring the human condition within everyday and commonplace urban environments. Manuel´s work has been exhibited internationally in galleries and was published in leading contemporary photography magazines and online. Manuel lives and works in Hamburg, Germany. [Official Website]

St.Pauli | Second place Black & White 2019 | Manuel Armenis

St.Pauli | Second place Black & White 2019 | Manuel Armenis

St.Pauli | Second place Black & White 2019 | Manuel Armenis

St.Pauli | Second place Black & White 2019 | Manuel Armenis

St.Pauli | Second place Black & White 2019 | Manuel Armenis

St.Pauli | Second place Black & White 2019 | Manuel Armenis

St.Pauli | Second place Black & White 2019 | Manuel Armenis

St.Pauli | Second place Black & White 2019 | Manuel Armenis

St.Pauli | Second place Black & White 2019 | Manuel Armenis

St.Pauli | Second place Black & White 2019 | Manuel Armenis

St.Pauli | Second place Black & White 2019 | Manuel Armenis

St.Pauli | Second place Black & White 2019 | Manuel Armenis

St.Pauli | Second place Black & White 2019 | Manuel Armenis

St.Pauli | Second place Black & White 2019 | Manuel Armenis

St.Pauli | Second place Black & White 2019 | Manuel Armenis

St.Pauli | Second place Black & White 2019 | Manuel Armenis

St.Pauli | Second place Black & White 2019 | Manuel Armenis

St.Pauli | Second place Black & White 2019 | Manuel Armenis



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Together by Anne-Sophie Guillet
next
Easton Nights by Peter Ydeen

Printed Edition

ISSUE 09

Published Photographers

Todd Antony | Ana Maria Robles | Efrat Sela | Leila Forés | Zhou Yulong | David Godichaud

BUY NOW
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/09P.png
Dodho Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/blackwhite_300x250-1.jpg

The Essential Guide has been created specifically to help you bring the timeless art of black and white photography to the modern science

LEARN MORE
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/sw.jpg

Where a Modern Architectural Wonderland Meets Old European Heritage. The Best Place on Earth to Expand Your Architectural Photography Portfolio

MORE INFO

Trending Stories

The 10 Commandments by Dina Goldstein

AmericaConceptFeaturedThe 10 Commandments by Dina Goldstein

Guatemala by Tom Bell

AmericaB&WFeaturedShotGuatemala by Tom Bell

Calcio Storico Fiorentino by Marco Ponzianelli

EuropeFeaturedStoryCalcio Storico Fiorentino by Marco Ponzianelli

Climbing Cholitas by Todd Antony

EuropeFeaturedStoryClimbing Cholitas by Todd Antony

White Nile by Ana María Robles

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryWhite Nile by Ana María Robles

Ties of perception by Nofar Horovitz

AsiaFeaturedNudeTies of perception by Nofar Horovitz

The departed by Zhou Yulong

AsiaConceptFeaturedThe departed by Zhou Yulong

New Orleans to Nashville by Benjamin Angel

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryNew Orleans to Nashville by Benjamin Angel

Irish Travellers by Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

AmericaFeaturedStoryIrish Travellers by Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA