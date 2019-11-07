 
SUBSCRIBE AND FREE DOWNLOAD THE LATEST VERSION OF OUR MAGAZINE IN DIGITAL FORMAT
SUBSCRIBE NOW
 

AsiaB&WShotIllicit Ink by Tim Franco

A series of intimate portraits of the underground tattooist community in South Korea shot on paper negatives. An obscure South Korean law makes tattooing technically illegal.
86911 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES

ISSUE 10 / DEADLINE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2019
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

TIM FRANCO, PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR AND PUBLISHED IN OUR BLACK & WHITE 2019

A series of intimate portraits of the underground tattooist community in South Korea shot on paper negatives.

An obscure South Korean law makes tattooing technically illegal. Although this does not stop a growing number of underground tattoo parlors to open in people’s home or in hidden rooms, it does pose a challenge for a young generation looking to express themselves beyond the imposed ideal South Korean look – often controlled by the Kpop and cosmetic industries.

Illicit Ink | Tim Franco | Photographer of the year 2019
Illicit Ink | Tim Franco | Photographer of the year 2019

The tattoo history is actually centuries old in Korea. Sailors marked themselves with frightening shapes to scare away the monsters that inhabited the deep seas. But things changed during the Joseon dynasty when tattoos were used to mark robbers for their crimes and slaves as a perpetual mark of punishment. In the 20th century, South Korean gangs inspired by Japanese Yakuza used tattoos as a distinctive mark. This rather dark history of the art created a negative perception that has endured to this day in this very conservative society. Nowadays, a new generation of Koreans influenced by pop stars, Western athletes and television programs see tattoos as attractive and fashionable. But the ban remains in place.

Those portraits of young South Korean Tattooists who chose to defy laws and cultural standards have been captured directly on pieces of 8×10 inches negative photographic paper.

Illicit Ink | Tim Franco | Photographer of the year 2019
Illicit Ink | Tim Franco | Photographer of the year 2019

About Tim Franco

Tim Franco is a French Polish photographer born in Paris in 1982. At 18, while studying engineering , he starts an online music magazine for which he takes his first photographs. almost a decade later, he has moved to China and starts working full time as a photographer while documenting the underground music scene in Shanghai. Around this time, Tim starts to document the incredible urbanisation of China and its social impacts while collaborating with newspaper such as Le Monde, Wall Street Journal and the New York Times. This body of work will to the publication of a collaborative book about Architecture and Urbanism in china with the Enrico Navarra Gallery in Paris then to the publication in 2015 of his first Monograph: Metamorpolis – the conclusion of five years of work about the rural migration in the fastest urbanising city in the world: Chongqing. It is during this time that Tim develops his style of working mostly on analog camera and trying to bring a minimalist aesthetic to documentary photography. in 2016, Tim Franco moves to South Korea where he starts working on a long term project about North Korean defectors. He is now collaborating – amongst others – with Time Magazine, National Geographic, Geo Magazine , 6 Mois. He is also working on short term documentaries about Odd places around the planet as well as on commercial photography projects. Tim is a member of Inland.[Official Website]

Illicit Ink | Tim Franco | Photographer of the year 2019
Illicit Ink | Tim Franco | Photographer of the year 2019

Illicit Ink | Tim Franco | Photographer of the year 2019
Illicit Ink | Tim Franco | Photographer of the year 2019

Illicit Ink | Tim Franco | Photographer of the year 2019
Illicit Ink | Tim Franco | Photographer of the year 2019

Illicit Ink | Tim Franco | Photographer of the year 2019
Illicit Ink | Tim Franco | Photographer of the year 2019

Illicit Ink | Tim Franco | Photographer of the year 2019
Illicit Ink | Tim Franco | Photographer of the year 2019

Illicit Ink | Tim Franco | Photographer of the year 2019
Illicit Ink | Tim Franco | Photographer of the year 2019

Illicit Ink | Tim Franco | Photographer of the year 2019
Illicit Ink | Tim Franco | Photographer of the year 2019

Illicit Ink | Tim Franco | Photographer of the year 2019
Illicit Ink | Tim Franco | Photographer of the year 2019



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Wealth by Mehdi Nazeri

Printed Edition

ISSUE 09

Published Photographers

Todd Antony | Ana Maria Robles | Efrat Sela | Leila Forés | Zhou Yulong | David Godichaud

BUY NOW
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/09P.png
Dodho Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/blackwhite_300x250-1.jpg

The Essential Guide has been created specifically to help you bring the timeless art of black and white photography to the modern science

LEARN MORE
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/sw.jpg

Where a Modern Architectural Wonderland Meets Old European Heritage. The Best Place on Earth to Expand Your Architectural Photography Portfolio

MORE INFO

Trending Stories

The 10 Commandments by Dina Goldstein

AmericaConceptFeaturedThe 10 Commandments by Dina Goldstein

Guatemala by Tom Bell

AmericaB&WFeaturedShotGuatemala by Tom Bell

Calcio Storico Fiorentino by Marco Ponzianelli

EuropeFeaturedStoryCalcio Storico Fiorentino by Marco Ponzianelli

Climbing Cholitas by Todd Antony

EuropeFeaturedStoryClimbing Cholitas by Todd Antony

White Nile by Ana María Robles

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryWhite Nile by Ana María Robles

Ties of perception by Nofar Horovitz

AsiaFeaturedNudeTies of perception by Nofar Horovitz

The departed by Zhou Yulong

AsiaConceptFeaturedThe departed by Zhou Yulong

New Orleans to Nashville by Benjamin Angel

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryNew Orleans to Nashville by Benjamin Angel

Irish Travellers by Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

AmericaFeaturedStoryIrish Travellers by Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA