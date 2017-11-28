The water dreams by Patricia Ackerman

In the literature we can find references of water as a symbol of life (when water flows), like death (in stagnant waters), for purification, personification of the soul and of the Great Gods and also as a step of life.

Water is a chemical formula, but also a metaphor. The water, like poetry, adopts multiple forms and the avoids all, passes a physical state to another as they pass the words, sounds and images through our States of mind. Before being a conscious spectacle, all landscape is a dream experience […]. For certain dreamers, water is the new movement that invites us to a journey never realized.

“…A stunned river / that rises from his bed

and flows, between the air, towards the sky.

Leads us to a land where an agonizing hell pants,

lips where the sky rains / and the water sings and born paradises…”

– Octavio Paz –

About Patricia Ackerman

She was born in Buenos Aires. She is a psychologist interested in psychoanalysis. She did photograph in her youth, and went back, in an uncontrolled way, 8 years ago, as an autodidact.She likes to take pictures of people in different situations, their expressions. There are almost always people in her photos, in presence or in strokes of his absence. She likes to take photos in the street, with people immersed in casual geometries, which change as in a kaleidoscope. In the last times also the nature has captured her. She has participated in various individual exhibitions, and collective, in Buenos Aires, Chile, USA, London and Colombia. And her photos have been selected in many national and international competitions. (first prize in National Sony Awards 2014, second prize in Nikon Award 2014-2015, finalist in the Zeiss Award 2016, pre-selected in Hariban Award 2015. Honor mentions in many awards.) [Official Website]