Various moments of religious ritual by Efrat Sela

I am drawn fascinated to observe and explore with the camera in an attempt to understand the driving force, the deep metaphysical power that guides these groups of believers to continue ancient traditions of rituals that sometimes have an unimaginable gap between them and progress.

Faith defines the individual and the group, it unifies and associates it and yet distinguishes it from the other group. I live in a society with many groups and beliefs, where association and distinction are part of existential conflicts, part of social and political complexity; Part of the melting pot of society and politics in Israel, part of its beauty.

Alongside this collection of images, which represents visual aesthetics of various ceremonies, which I respect very much, there are also extreme struggles of groups fighting for their existence, their way and their faith at the expense of social unity, sometimes violent and threatening struggles. In this collection I chose to show only the magic and the beauty.

About Efrat Sela

Efrat Sela born in 1964 in Israel, interior designer with a passion for photography. I am fascinated by the human experience in all its formats, looking for man’s interaction within society and culture. I look for stories, be it an individual or a group, captivated by different and unknown worlds. Through the lens I investigate and study the place, its culture and people, where I find myself completely enchanted. Lately I’m deeply fascinated by documentary storiesI have participated in several exhibitions and my photographs were published in various professional magazines.[Official Website]