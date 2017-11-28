Nortigo by Pygmalion Karatzas

Nortigo – architectonic abstractions from contemporary design and cityscapes’ is an exercise in shifting points of view as a gesture to reveal new and interesting information, compositions and feelings from spaces designed to form tangible connections between above and below, by looking straight up towards the ceiling, atrium or sky.

The progression from indoor to outdoor spaces supplements the introvert/extrovert design polarity, while the pairing of classical buildings with modern, postmodern and cosmogenic architecture allows for comparative viewing experiences and a diverse showcase of the visited buildings and landmarks.

“Archistracts” (architectural abstracts) reflect upon Arthur Koestler’s ‘holarchy’ concept, where a holon is both a part and a whole in a fractal-like hierarchical relationship and morphic resonance – a design concept found both in nature and in contemporary architectonic practice.

Images are part of a larger project: ‘Integral Lens – multi perspectival approaches to the study and representation of the built environment’. A visual journey of contemporary architecture and cityscapes from United States taken during a 5-month visit. The project was awarded by the Fulbright Foundation with the Artist Scholarship Award and sponsored by the College of Architecture and Design of the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. Selected images from this project have received distinctions in international photography competitions Fine Art Photography Awards 2017 and International Photography Awards 2016. [Official Website]