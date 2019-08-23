 
 

AmericaB&WCityThe sound of silence by Eduardo Asenjo

7948 min

Eduardo Asenjo Matus, Valdivia Chile. Fujifilm-X Chile Ambassador, former student of Architecture and Graphic Design.

The differences can’t be considered limitations, although in our culture these concepts are commonly used as synonyms, limitations are no more than the opportunity to find other routs for the same end, and there is where I find my inspiration: “The sound of silence “, is and will be, my most beloved project, because it loads with what I perceive how the reality photographed, the nuances of monochromatism, the perfect imperfections of the fringes that blur reality and above all, the temporal contexts of each portrayed image, are the mirrored mirror of a symbolic interpretation of that moment.

The differences that constitute people, create the scene for one of the most relevant aspects of life, the ability to see things from different points of view and as result be able to enter a world of decisions, that in part, we consider the most appropriate at the time. With this technique I reflect my hearing problem in the images, representing the noise of the city with movement and blur. [Official Website]

The sound of silence

The sound of silence

The sound of silence
The sound of silence

The sound of silence
The sound of silence

The sound of silence
The sound of silence

The sound of silence
The sound of silence

The sound of silence

The sound of silence

The sound of silence

The sound of silence

The sound of silence

The sound of silence

The sound of silence

The sound of silence

The sound of silence

The sound of silence
The sound of silence



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/ta1.jpg

