 
 

EuropeNewsThe silent cities ; The second Photo Book of Lorenzo Linthout

Eighty-seven color images taken in different European cities portray the relationship between man and the urban expanse, between the unspeakability of reality and the solitude of the subject, where the gaze is lost in the prisoner of labyrinths.
8924 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES

DEADLINE: FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2018
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

Eighty-seven color images taken in different European cities portray the relationship between man and the urban expanse, between the unspeakability of reality and the solitude of the subject, where the gaze is lost in the prisoner of labyrinths.

In the metropolis, man searches for the world. But he finds himself alone in front of intriguing architectural works that dominate life and hinder his journey. From Paris,passing through Lübeck up to Warsaw, without forgetting Berlin and many other cities are immortalized by the lens of the camera where the only common thread that binds them is to be desert and silent.

Lorenzo Linthout was born in 1974 in Verona, the city where he lives.  He started photographing at the age of sixteen; at twentyfour years old he graduated at the Faculty of Architecture “Biagio Rossetti” of the University of Ferrara. He combined the studies with the concept of photograph. In the recent years he has exposed, both personal and collective, to nearly one hundred exhibitions in Italy, France, Switzerland, Poland, England, Luxembourg, Germany, Hungary, Montenegro, Slovenija, Croatia and Albania. Since 2012 he collaborates with the American agency Art+Commerce based in New York. In February 2017 he published his first book “Architectural visions”. [Official Website]

THE SILENT CITIES

Size 22×22 cm, 92 pages, 87 photographs,

softcover canvas (thickness 300 gr)

printing on glossy paper (thickness 135 gr)

ONLINE ORDERS

previous
Interview with Oliver Klink, first place in our black & white
next
Portraits by Tina signesdottir Hult

Trending Stories

Old Father themes by Julia Fullerton Batten

ConceptEuropeFeaturedOld Father themes by Julia Fullerton Batten

Portraits by Richard Ansett

EuropeFeaturedShotPortraits by Richard Ansett

Splits of moments by Moin Uddin Ahmed

AsiaFeaturedStorySplits of moments by Moin Uddin Ahmed

The photography of Lenghi Teng

ConceptEuropeFeaturedThe photography of Lenghi Teng

Timeless Havana by Florence Gallez

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryTimeless Havana by Florence Gallez

The photography of Luis María Barrio

B&WEuropeFeaturedShotThe photography of Luis María Barrio

Not in Kansas by Vicky Martin

ConceptEuropeFeaturedNot in Kansas by Vicky Martin

The Tribal Heartland of India by Tania Chatterjee

AsiaFeaturedStoryThe Tribal Heartland of India by Tania Chatterjee

Anthracite by Nick Gandano

B&WEuropeFeaturedShotAnthracite by Nick Gandano

Meet some of our Partners

https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/Sin-título-3ipa-1.jpg
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/viewbug300px-1.jpg
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/ange-1.png
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/galerie.du_.Canon_-1.jpg
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/getty-1.jpg
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/HeadOn_logo-1.png
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/Single-Unit-ICP16_Horizontal-1.jpg
MORE PARTNERS

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA
PRINTED EDITION
DIGITAL EDITION
DODHO MAGAZINE | DECEMBER 2018 | ALICE ZILBERBERG | SARA BIANCHI | LARRY LOUIE | VICKY MARTIN | BOB AVAKIAN | CONSTANZA PORTNOY