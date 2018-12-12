My interest in photography began early, before I was 20 years old. I am self- taught, driven by a great passion for the art of photography, and have been in a constant learning process.

I believe my strong drive and aim and the hunger to always do better and never give up has gotten me where I am today. I have never been afraid of criticism either; that has made me grow, and learn. I am an artist , and to create is something I need to do. Its a very big part of who i am as a human being. My inspiration is based on the people i shoot, their unique charisma and presence, influenced by strong factors like Simplicity, light, color and character. It’s in the creative process where I develop my artistic approach and it’s the people on my way that inspire me, and makes me have something interesting to tell. The main emphasis in my work is the close relationships I have with my models, which last for several years.

A person who is very special and means a lot to me, is Lina She is a constant inspire. We have been working together for many years since she was 9 years old. She is now 15.. She is my musé, and like a red thread through my artistic journey as a photographer. We make one conceptual series together each year. We do not need to talk so much together once we work, Lina always knows what I want, without saying anything with words. And I always know what to expect from Lina. People who have been nearby when taking pictures say it’s fascinating to see how we communicate. Like a quiet dance.