My interest in photography began early, before I was 20 years old. I am self- taught, driven by a great passion for the art of photography, and have been in a constant learning process.
I believe my strong drive and aim and the hunger to always do better and never give up has gotten me where I am today. I have never been afraid of criticism either; that has made me grow, and learn. I am an artist , and to create is something I need to do. Its a very big part of who i am as a human being. My inspiration is based on the people i shoot, their unique charisma and presence, influenced by strong factors like Simplicity, light, color and character. It’s in the creative process where I develop my artistic approach and it’s the people on my way that inspire me, and makes me have something interesting to tell. The main emphasis in my work is the close relationships I have with my models, which last for several years.
A person who is very special and means a lot to me, is Lina She is a constant inspire. We have been working together for many years since she was 9 years old. She is now 15.. She is my musé, and like a red thread through my artistic journey as a photographer. We make one conceptual series together each year. We do not need to talk so much together once we work, Lina always knows what I want, without saying anything with words. And I always know what to expect from Lina. People who have been nearby when taking pictures say it’s fascinating to see how we communicate. Like a quiet dance.
I belive a good photography must come from the inside, Its an outcome of who you are as a person, and what you have taken with you, of inner pictures, impressions and experiences. Everything seen and experienced, influences you and make the person you are, and that you also bring out through your photography. I hope my photography can touch the viewers and let them be left with a strong sense of something real.
I prefer to use strong color palette, often in red and greens, and try to make it as simple as possible being highly aware of my composition and ground. I always use natural light, I don’t want anything artificial in my photography. Natural light also provides a sensitivity and a feeling you don’t get with artificial lightning. The exciting part about portraying people is that the unexpected will always occur,whatś decisive is if you pay enough attention to catch that moment. And you simply can’t tell or plan that. That is what i love the most, and is the true beauty of photography.
About Tina Signesdottir Hult.
Born 1982 in Haugesund, Norway.Tina is an international recognized Art photographer, with many awards and honors behind her. Since 2018 she holds the title Hasselblad Master. She specializes in fine art, portraits and conceptual themes. Her work has been exhibited in many galleries around the world. Her photographs mirrors the expressive and beautiful. But also fragility. As a nerve underlying the motive. She holds a certain ability to give her photographs soul. To her, photographing is about seeing – not only with the eyes but also with her heart. This is when the real stories reveals. [Official Website]