Bustling amidst the sounds of music playing through loudspeakers at every nook and corner of the city or the call for fresh rooh-afza that stirs the soul into a frenzy, Ramadan in Delhi arrives.
Ramadan arrives more than a festival of fasting; it arrives carrying within itself tastes of the sevaiyaan or the widely-hued colours of the salwaar suits worn by women and girls. 

The ramadan reckoning in Delhi | Aman Chotani
The ramadan reckoning in Delhi | Aman Chotani

In Islam, Ramadan is the month for introspection and peeking within the self through means of fasting and prayer. The keeping of the fast begins with waking up early in the morning before the sun comes out and having a meal that will sustain till the breaking of the roza in the evening. The practice is to observe the keeping up of discipline and the strong belief in the presence of Allah, the Almighty who is the bestower of all blessings and the able one who erases sins. So, when the fast is broken in the evening, it is followed by Namaz, daily prayers. The observance of fasts for a complete month speaks volumes of how gratitude can make one cross all boundaries of human perseverance and emerge triumphant. 

The ramadan reckoning in Delhi | Aman Chotani
The ramadan reckoning in Delhi | Aman Chotani

Thanking the Lord for his blessings, people come in large numbers at the Jama Masjid in Delhi and end their day by offering prayers together. When looked at through a panoramic view, the Masjid looks resplendent with pastel colours rising and falling in rows together with people performing the sajda during Namaz. It is almost like a celebration of one’s existence with strangers whose beliefs fuse into yours and in no time, the Masjid becomes one. It floats through the ambience of collective offering like a chaadar, whose threads connect from one person to the other, being offered to the Almighty to thank him for all the blessings that he has bestowed on the world. [Text by Vrinda Vaid]

The ramadan reckoning in Delhi | Aman Chotani
The ramadan reckoning in Delhi | Aman Chotani

About Aman Chotani

Aman is a professional travel and lifestyle photographer based in New Delhi India who explores the world documenting travel, culture and life. A self-confessed “ wanderer”, my images immerse the viewer in the subject’s culture, bringing a visual authenticity to his photographs.

He has received awards from many prestigious organisations including The Siena International Photo Awards 2015 (Italy), IPA AWARD, United States in the Portrait Category. His work has been published in magazines and newspapers including National Geographic, Life Force Magazine, KLM I Fly magazine, India Today, Creative Gaga, The Platform, Outlook Traveler, Travel Secrets and Dodho Magazine apart from many others. [Official Website]

The ramadan reckoning in Delhi | Aman Chotani
The ramadan reckoning in Delhi | Aman Chotani

The ramadan reckoning in Delhi | Aman Chotani
The ramadan reckoning in Delhi | Aman Chotani

The ramadan reckoning in Delhi | Aman Chotani

The ramadan reckoning in Delhi | Aman Chotani

The ramadan reckoning in Delhi | Aman Chotani

The ramadan reckoning in Delhi | Aman Chotani

The ramadan reckoning in Delhi | Aman Chotani

The ramadan reckoning in Delhi | Aman Chotani

The ramadan reckoning in Delhi | Aman Chotani

The ramadan reckoning in Delhi | Aman Chotani

The ramadan reckoning in Delhi | Aman Chotani

The ramadan reckoning in Delhi | Aman Chotani



Latest Stories

