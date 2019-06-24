Since 1848, the Swiss people have voted 628 times, and only at the national level.

The topics covered are as varied as they are complex, ranging from business hours to foreign, economic, health or security policy issues, the public speaks out 3 to 4 times a year. Multiplying views creates imperfections, intersections, a new perception of things and reminds us that there are as many opinions on a theme as there are inhabitants.In the end, this intertwining of opinions creates the space in which the Swiss live. I started this project in 2018 and I’m still working on it. These are multi exposure on medium format color negative film.

About Damien Berney

After three years of training with an independent photographer and at the School of Applied Arts in Vevey (CH), I received my degree in photography. Since 2013 I have been working as a freelance photographer mainly active in wedding reportage, various commercial works and as a photographic artist. Currently I live and work in Switzerland. [Official Website]