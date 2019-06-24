 
 

CityEuropeTerritoire by Damien Berney

Since 1848, the Swiss people have voted 628 times, and only at the national level. The topics covered are as varied as they are complex, ranging from business hours to foreign, economic, health or security policy issues, the public speaks out 3 to 4 times a year. 
5709 min

BLACK & WHITE AWARDS 2019

DEADLINE: SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2019
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

Since 1848, the Swiss people have voted 628 times, and only at the national level.

The topics covered are as varied as they are complex, ranging from business hours to foreign, economic, health or security policy issues, the public speaks out 3 to 4 times a year. Multiplying views creates imperfections, intersections, a new perception of things and reminds us that there are as many opinions on a theme as there are inhabitants.In the end, this intertwining of opinions creates the space in which the Swiss live. I started this project in 2018 and I’m still working on it. These are multi exposure on medium format color negative film.

About Damien Berney

After three years of training with an independent photographer and at the School of Applied Arts in Vevey (CH), I received my degree in photography. Since 2013 I have been working as a freelance photographer mainly active in wedding reportage, various commercial works and as a photographic artist. Currently I live and work in Switzerland. [Official Website]

Territoire | Damien Berney
Territoire | Damien Berney

Territoire | Damien Berney
Territoire | Damien Berney

Territoire | Damien Berney
Territoire | Damien Berney

Territoire | Damien Berney
Territoire | Damien Berney

Territoire | Damien Berney
Territoire | Damien Berney

Territoire | Damien Berney
Territoire | Damien Berney

Territoire | Damien Berney
Territoire | Damien Berney

Territoire | Damien Berney
Territoire | Damien Berney

Territoire | Damien Berney
Territoire | Damien Berney

Territoire | Damien Berney
Territoire | Damien Berney

Territoire | Damien Berney
Territoire | Damien Berney

Territoire | Damien Berney
Territoire | Damien Berney

Territoire | Damien Berney
Territoire | Damien Berney

Territoire | Damien Berney
Territoire | Damien Berney

Territoire | Damien Berney
Territoire | Damien Berney

Territoire | Damien Berney
Territoire | Damien Berney

Territoire | Damien Berney
Territoire | Damien Berney

Territoire | Damien Berney
Territoire | Damien Berney

Territoire | Damien Berney
Territoire | Damien Berney



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
The ramadan reckoning in Delhi by Aman Chotani
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/klpa.jpg

KLPA are proud to launch our 2019 Call with two categories for submission available to photographers of all levels around the globe.

ENTER NOW
300x250

The professional tools photographers need to get professional results. All in a single well thought out photography workflow application.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Landscape-and-Nature-dPS-Photography-Course-300x250.jpg

Landscape photography is one of the most challenging genres and disciplines to learn, and the costs of getting it wrong can be disappointing.

LEARN MORE

Trending Stories

Pilot by Mano Svanidze

B&WConceptEuropeFeaturedPilot by Mano Svanidze

Nostalgia by Mauricio Candela

AmericaFeaturedShotNostalgia by Mauricio Candela

Sidewalk Theatre: Street photography from New York City by Mathias Wasik

CityEuropeFeaturedSidewalk Theatre: Street photography from New York City by Mathias Wasik

Three Chapters Of Illumination by Ann George

AmericaConceptFeaturedThree Chapters Of Illumination by Ann George

Vegetable Peddler by Yoshitaka Masuda

AsiaFeaturedStoryVegetable Peddler by Yoshitaka Masuda

Ghost by Naoual Peleau

B&WConceptEuropeFeaturedGhost by Naoual Peleau

O-Young Kwon ; Documentary photographer

EuropeFeaturedStoryO-Young Kwon ; Documentary photographer

Edelstein’s world by Denis Kaminev

EuropeFeaturedStoryEdelstein’s world by Denis Kaminev

Mariëtte Aernoudts ; Fine art photography

ConceptEuropeFeaturedMariëtte Aernoudts ; Fine art photography

https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/ta1.jpg

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA
PRINTED EDITION
DIGITAL EDITION
DODHO MAGAZINE | MARCH 2019 | MASSIMILIANO BALO | ELLIE DAVIES | ERIC T.KUNSMAN | MARYAM FIRUZI | ANDREA TORREI | SEUNGGU KIM