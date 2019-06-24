 
 

Dodho Magazine partnered with GuruShots "The Worlds Greatest Photo Game" in a photo challenge contest to its titled "Your Best Photo". There were more than 300,000 photos and more than 150 million votes cast in those three challenges. Here are the top 100 winners for the first challenge.
GuruShots is a platform for people who love taking photos. GuruShots believes that taking photos is an amazing way to express one’s self. Wanting it to be fun and meaningful, GuruShots turned the sharing of ones photos into an exciting game packed with plenty of opportunities to show off one’s talent. Every month almost 4 billion votes are cast in over 400 themed challenges!  It’s free to join! Just  go to www.gurushots.com

TOP 20

Rene-Siebring—Netherlands

TC-Ridvan-Hosgor—Turkey

Laura-Fokkema—Netherlands

Gerrit-Hoogmartens—Belgium

Bóka-Béla—Hungary

Xavier-Jouve—France

bart-buckalew—United-States

Aleksander-Kwiatkowski—Poland

Roman-Lewcke—Mexico

Tibor-Lencsés—Slovakia

Stephen-Mc-Elligott—Ireland

Miguel-Angel-Martin-Campos—Spain

Andy-Fowlie—Finland

San-Meuser—Switzerland

Rares-Helici—Romania

Erik van den Ham—Netherlands

Angad-Sharma—India

Shawn-Thomas—United-States

Nitin-Chandra—India

Nataša-G.-Marušić—Croatia


Mariann Mannberg – Sweden

Mari du Toit – South Africa

Margie Troyer – United States

Lisa Scammell – United States

Lisa Lemmons-Powers – United States

Lajos Hajdu – Hungary

kuriene – Netherlands

Krzysztof Tarnowski – United Kingdom

Kovari Rudolf – Hungary

Kirill Dergachev – United States

Karl Presser – Australia

Julie Everhart – United states

Judit Mikol – Australia

József Karas – Hungary

Joseph Finder – United States

John Randazzo – United States

Jochen Wendel – Taiwan

Jlff Alcrz – France

Jim Arl – United States

dav

Ilan Horn – Israel

Hugo Bringel – Portugal

Guy Kaufman – Portugal

Gerhard Mozolic – United Kingdom

Gabriel Fox

Gabor K. – Hungary

Francisco Coelho da Rocha – Portugal

Dúddi Photo Art – Iceland

Dragana Jankovic – Serbia

Diego Romero – United States

detstheway – Germany

detlev.b. photo – Austria

Daniel Kontakiewicz – Poland

Daliana Pacuraru – Romania

Chris -Photos-International – France

Catherine Litster – United Kingdom

Bruno Brunetti – Italy

Brian Forsberg – Denmark

Antonio Mingione – Italy

andrea frullini – Italy

Alex Reipert – Brazil


Zahidur Rahman – United States

Wood Stephanie – Australia

Wolfgang Jones – United States

Tina Morgado – Portugal

Steve Aicinena – United States

Stefano Ricca – Italy

Stanislav Černý – Czech Republic

Bradford Richman – United States

Bajkó Tamás – Hungary

Silvia Husek – Brazil

Serena Vachon – United states

Santhosh Manganam – Kuwait

Sabrina Geerling – Netherlands

Runa Nightsongwoods – Germany

Rop Oudkerk – Netherlands

Rodrigo Mazzola – Brazil

Roberto Riservato – Italy

Richard Kempton – United Kingdom

Ralf Halvorsrød – Norway

Rado Leicher – Slovakia

Prof. Adam M – United States

Péter Gulyás – Hungary

Péter Brantzen – Germany

Pavlína Rolincová – Czechia

Paul Enache – Romania

Omar Bariffi – Switzerland

Nicolas Evens – Belgium

Moshe Michaeli – Israel

Monika H. – Sweden

Mirjana Bocina-Anabella – Croatia

Miodrag Stanojlović – Serbia

Mike Johnson – United States

Michael Hemming – United States

matilde holloway – France

Martin Freund – Spain

Adilson Sochodolak – Brazil

Agnieszka Dietrich – Luxembourg

Martin Eriksson – Sweden

Zeljko Matijevic – Australia


