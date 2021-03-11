 
 

AmericaB&WStoryThe human condition; Of Sorrow and Quiet Discontent by Robert Bonk

Ten photographs, each independent of the other gathered together into a ongoing series, explore small yet unsettling and familiar dramas of loss and isolation.

Bob Dylan sings, “I know it looks like I’m moving but I’m standing still.”

These are difficult times.

Ten photographs, each independent of the other gathered together into a ongoing series, explore small yet unsettling and familiar dramas of loss and isolation. Their collective pathos reveals the fabric of the human condition which, in turn, provokes these questions, “Where are we going? What’s to become of us? How did we end up here?”

Here are other questions.

The image “Ayudame Porfavor” is a photograph of a tiny man in a tiny crate (with wheels and a box with a slit atop for charity) in the middle of a large plaza with people in the distance; he, with his small hand gripping a tambourine, ignored and alone. How did he get there? Did a family member bring him? Were they sad to have left him alone or relieved to be free of the burden? What to make of this tiny man with his tambourine encaged in a tiny crate? This photograph conjures up many questions.

Who is this ‘Old Man in the Window’? Was this image photographed during the pandemic? When will our pandemic end?

What sort of future does the “Man Picking Weeds” hold? What sorrow compels a woman to prostrate herself at an altar, beseeching God for answers? What of the boy standing, stupor-like, against a rock wall? In which direction will “Timothy”, a homeless man, turn?

Mr Bonk was born in Charlotte, North Carolina in 1955. Soon after, his family moved to a subdivision on a lake outside of Jacksonville, Florida. The lake teemed with aligators and water moccasins. Trophies of marlin and swordfish were displayed on neighbor’s walls. Spanish moss hung from pine trees. It was a wild, viceral and poetic environment; one which formed his curiosity to explore other farflung places and people.

After graduating in 1977 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in painting from the University of Georgia, he moved to New York City to pursue a career in painting. In 1990 he moved to Los Angeles where he worked as a location scout for the film industry. Recently retired, he currently lives outside of Los Angeles. [Official Website]



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
My personal journey; Generation 1.75 by Rohina Hoffman
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/BAnImage.jpg

ImageRights provides intelligent image search and copyright enforcement services to photo agencies and professional photographers worldwide.

MORE INFO
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/view.jpg
Share your most best images in this photo contest in collaboration with ViewBug. A community that hosts over 40 photo contests and challenges.
MORE INFO
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Z.jpg

Simply Stunning Landscapes – Would you like to capture stunning landscapes every time you shoot… without having to travel far from home?

MORE INFO
RELATED STORIES
Land and seascape; Fine Art photography by Andy Brown

B&WConceptEuropeLand and seascape; Fine Art photography by Andy Brown

I’m not quite sure when my interest in photography as a creative medium was piqued, although if pushed would probably cite some years ago when working for a publishers
Surrealism in Black & White by Marc Ward

AmericaB&WConceptSurrealism in Black & White by Marc Ward

Marc Ward was never given a camera as a child. He wasn’t “hooked” on photography from the beginning…. Photography came to him by accident. As an art major in college, Marc needed a way to document his painting, print -making, and sculptural work.
Dulcis Domus by Mirna Pavlovic

CityEuropeDulcis Domus by Mirna Pavlovic

Dulcis Domus is an ongoing project that documents the many abandoned villas, palaces and castles found across the urban and rural areas of Europe. Theirs is a different reality than our own.
Hokkaido, the Silence of Winter by Olivier Robert

BioEuropeHokkaido, the Silence of Winter by Olivier Robert

This series is part of my ongoing project about the winter in Japan.These photographs were shot in Hokkaido where I’ve spent 10 years photographing minimalist landscape sceneries.
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/insta.jpg
The Act by Julia Fullerton-Batten

ConceptEuropeFeaturedThe Act by Julia Fullerton-Batten

In this project I examine the lives of female sex-workers, women who choose to earn their living by exploiting their bodies as escorts, dominatrices, porn actresses, web cam and live sex and peep show performers, striptease, lap dancing artistes, or sexual surrogates as therapy for clients, and transgender people.
A flare in the sky by Michal Konrad

ConceptEuropeA flare in the sky by Michal Konrad

The space is filled with living and dead matter. Both matter penetrate each other. Coal, tree and smoke.Houses, chimneys and streets.
TRENDING STORIES
Conflicted feelings; Southern Route by Tamara Reynolds

AmericaStoryConflicted feelings; Southern Route by Tamara Reynolds

This project is about resolving my conflicted feelings I‘ve experienced as a Southerner. I love the South, but I have at times been embarrassed to claim it as my home.
Feminine by Giorgio Di Maio

CityEuropeFeminine by Giorgio Di Maio

The project of The Hidden Harmony is the mystical and philosophical roots of Abstract Art transmigration into the Photography. Basically there is the rejection of materialism, the faith in progress and particularly the faith in the spiritual progress of the men. 
Min Turab by Roger Grasas

EuropeStoryMin Turab by Roger Grasas

In the last decades, the landscapes of the Arab Gulf region have undergone a mutation driven by increased income from the oil, globalization and mass tourism.
Rosa Hacks by Nadine Stijns

ConceptEuropeRosa Hacks by Nadine Stijns

Rosa is the caretaker of a family house in the Philippines. She likes to create her own solutions for lacking or broken households items. When lola (grandma in Tagalog), the original inhabitant of the house, was still alive she would ask Rosa to repair and mend broken items instead of replacing them.
Foreign Landscape by Dawid Zieliński

B&WEuropeStoryForeign Landscape by Dawid Zieliński

Refugees and immigrants arriving to Europe are sidelined from day one, forced to survive on the edges of the First World, facing razor wires and hostile attitudes. Contemporary nomads with no sense of arrival, their fate echoes the age-old story of constant movement in today's liquid global society.
Footprints Series by Robin Macmillan

AmericaConceptFootprints Series by Robin Macmillan

Robin Macmillan is a fine art photographer from Newmarket, Canada. Her journey into conceptual portraiture began six years after a life changing diagnosis of breast cancer.
Iceland by Ignacio Heras Castan

B&WBioEuropeFeaturedIceland by Ignacio Heras Castan

The script of this sequence tries to convey the isolated way of life of many of the inhabitants of the Island, the different structures of houses, ships, churches that mix with the nature so characteristic of Iceland
Escape by Roman Sokolov

B&WConceptEuropeEscape by Roman Sokolov

"Escape" is devoted to several years of my life when I did not want to deal with my feelings, being not ready to be sincere with myself. I've been working as a photographer for a magazine and a real estate company, riding my black Vespa through the city, videotaping a psychedelic metal band, and I was in love.
I had left my home early in the morning by Lilit Matevosyan

B&WEuropeStoryI had left my home early in the morning by Lilit Matevosyan

For several years my study has been the history of my family: from generations that lived in the XIX century to our time. By making this project, I began to realize how a small story of one family, could be the history of millions of others.
FEATURED STORIES
Losing our minds by Eddy Verloes

B&WConceptEuropeFeaturedLosing our minds by Eddy Verloes

I want this poetic-philosophical reflection to speak through my images in these corona times. In my series “Losing our minds” I consciously show only young people who are looking for themselves, for the meaning of life and the relationship between man and nature.
Ethiopia; The art of disappearing by Harry Fisch

EuropeFeaturedShotEthiopia; The art of disappearing by Harry Fisch

The trucks continually roll past the roads that lead to their villages, spitting out so much dust that people living in the villages can no longer breathe. 
Wet-plate collodion process; My America by Rashod Taylor

AmericaB&WConceptFeaturedWet-plate collodion process; My America by Rashod Taylor

With this work I want the viewer to get a good look at what it is like living in America as a Black man. I use the wet-plate collodion process to connect the past to the present and explore the atrocities of slavery and Jim Crow
Documentary photography; Can’t Smile Without You by Martin Andersen

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryDocumentary photography; Can’t Smile Without You by Martin Andersen

Photographer and life-long Tottenham Hotspur fan, Martin Andersen has turned his camera on his fellow fans to create ‘Can’t Smile Without You’, an intimate and often visceral collection of photographs taken at home, away, and across Europe from 2013 until 2017 with the last game played at the White Hart Lane stadium.
Anže Godec; Austro-Hungarian army complex abandoned by Yugoslav forces finds a new artistic life

EuropeFeaturedStoryAnže Godec; Austro-Hungarian army complex abandoned by Yugoslav forces finds a new artistic life

Army complex from the time of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. It lies by Metelkova Street in the center of Ljubljana, Slovenia. It was abandoned in the early 1990s, when Yugoslavia collapsed.
Women hold up half the sky by Gerard Exupery

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryWomen hold up half the sky by Gerard Exupery

It’s another beautiful day in paradise. Dark, and rainy. It’s one of those days that suggest the beauty of film. F-stop wide open, the darkness and grain, the feeling of an impressionist painting.
Alternative family album by Frank Rodick

AmericaConceptFeaturedAlternative family album by Frank Rodick

These images are part of what I’ve called an “alternative family album.” With one exception, I constructed each work using vernacular photographs from archives discovered after my parents’ deaths.
Intimate photography ; I am ready to dream a dream with her by Michiko Chiyoda

AsiaB&WConceptFeaturedIntimate photography ; I am ready to dream a dream with her by Michiko Chiyoda

In my photography, my personal experiences often motivate me to start creating works. Eventually, it leads me to the fundamental theme of our life and I want to express what I think and get from there.
The Land Where the Roots Grow Deep by Rebecca Moseman

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryThe Land Where the Roots Grow Deep by Rebecca Moseman

This series of photographs is part of an ongoing project about the African American people living in the deep south.
OTHER STORIES
X
stay in touch
Join our mailing list and we'll keep you up to date with all the latest stories, opportunities, calls and more.
We use Sendinblue as our marketing platform. By Clicking below to submit this form, you acknowledge that the information you provided will be transferred to Sendinblue for processing in accordance with their terms of use
We’d love to
Thank you for subscribing!
Submission
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted.
- Between 10/30 images of your best images, in case your project contains a greater number of images which are part of the same indivisible body of work will also be accepted. You must send the images in jpg format to 1200px and 72dpi and quality 9. (No borders or watermarks)
- A short biography along with your photograph. (It must be written in the third person)
- Title and full text of the project with a minimum length of 300 words. (Texts with lesser number of words will not be accepted)
This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.
Issue #14 | September 2020
Current Issue
Vicky Martin
Ryotaro Horiuchi
Susanne Mildeelberg
Diego Bardone
Nicky Hamilton
Alain Schroeder
Printed on 80# matte paper 22x28cm | 100 Pages
Showroom
September 7 to October 31, 2020
Julia Fullerton-Batten
LOOKING OUT FROM WITHIN
Get in touch
How can we help? Got an idea or something you'd like share? Please use the adjacent form, or contact contact@dodho.com
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
Photo by ©Ryotaro Horiuchi | Japan | Issue#14
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
49
Days
Photo by ©Ryotaro Horiuchi | Japan | Issue#14
CALL
FOR ENTRIES
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Are you ready?
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
Contact
How can we help? Got an idea or something you'd like share? Please use the adjacent form, or contact contact@dodho.com
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Submission
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted. This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation.
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.
NEW!
FOLLOW US.
Subscribe now and get a free access to a curated list of resources.
Feel free to contact.
2017 (C) All rights reserved.
ghfd