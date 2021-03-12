 
 

B&WConceptEuropeFilm Noir; The Silent Ultimatum by Jack Savage

A follow up to Jack Savages critically acclaimed series “Definitive Ambiguities”. This series is again indebted to the ghosts of our shared cinematic past, and the cinema of Film Noir (1920-50).

A follow up to Jack Savages critically acclaimed series “Definitive Ambiguities”. This series is again indebted to the ghosts of our shared cinematic past, and the cinema of Film Noir (1920-50).

Monochromatic tones and shadows are prevalent – particularly within the protagonists themselves. A modern contemporary take on the traditional Noiristic elements of mystery, Femme Fatales, inescapable darkness, menace & murderous plotlines. These elements of the cinema of Film Noir make up an integral part of Jacks work, creating mystery and Ambiguous criminological plotlines/storytelling helping to fuel the viewer’s imagination here, representing the shadowy darkness within these noir fuelled portrait, landscape & street manipulations – a range of photographic styles all embedded with his signature “Noir” aesthetics. Jack wants his audience to piece together and dissect this cinema within his unconscious mind. Savage’s influences are markedly more cinematic than photographic. The directorial ghosts of Preminger, Hitchcock, Welles, Wilder, and Ford are often winked at and embellished upon within this series. He endeavours to create these manipulations with a distinctive traditionalist feel, harking back to this golden age of cinema within contemporary photographic fine art. [Official Website]



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

Submission
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted.
- Between 10/30 images of your best images, in case your project contains a greater number of images which are part of the same indivisible body of work will also be accepted. You must send the images in jpg format to 1200px and 72dpi and quality 9. (No borders or watermarks)
- A short biography along with your photograph. (It must be written in the third person)
- Title and full text of the project with a minimum length of 300 words. (Texts with lesser number of words will not be accepted)
This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.
