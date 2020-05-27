Edgewater is a small city near Orlando, Florida, created along the Indian River and close to the Mosquito Lagoon.

Its name implies, according to urban dictionaries, a dangerous, shady site, perfect to start the apocalypse. It was not what I observed when I was there; My experience at Edgewater was that of a quiet town, with quiet people and strong guardians along the lagoon that made me feel in an ancient place.

About Jose Ramirez

Born in Caracas, Venezuela. Artist, Teacher, Researcher and Consultant, based on USA. His work has been shown in multiple collective exhibitions: among them the Art Hall of Aragua, the Arturo Michelena Room, the Velada Santa Lucía. He has exhibited individually in the National Library of Venezuela, the Alejandro Otero Museum and in prestigious national and international galleries. In 2008 he won the first prize (Henrique Avril) of the national Biennial of Photography.

Their portfolios are included in public and private collections, and in the audiovisual archive of the National Library of Venezuela. In 2013 he was the coordinator of FotoEspaña portfolio viewing in Caracas. From 2011 to 2020 he was director of the Center for Research and Photographic Studies – CiEF (www.ciefve.com). Between 2016 and 2018 he was a guest professor at the Altos de Chavón design school. In 2017 developed an artistic residence in Altos de Chavón of which the project “East or West?”. [Official Website]