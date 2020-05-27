 
 

AmericaConceptIntimate scenes: Vague by Yuan Tang

Yuan Tang is a New York-based Chinese multidisciplinary artist who moves freely within photography, video, installation, and print. She started fascinating painting since her childhood years, then quickly developed a passion for photography. After transferring to the United States, Yuan continues her visual art journey later received her MFA in Photographic & Electronic Media from Maryland Institute College of Art in 2017. Currently, she chooses to keep working her creativity in the diverse environment of...
6278 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES #12

DEADLINE: SUNDAY, MAY 31, 2020
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

Yuan Tang is a New York-based Chinese multidisciplinary artist who moves freely within photography, video, installation, and print. She started fascinating painting since her childhood years, then quickly developed a passion for photography.

After transferring to the United States, Yuan continues her visual art journey later received her MFA in Photographic & Electronic Media from Maryland Institute College of Art in 2017. Currently, she chooses to keep working her creativity in the diverse environment of New York City.

After extensively exploring digital photography and video. From 2018, Yuan has begun to again examine analog photography – producing an ongoing series of intimate scenes – “Vague.” She uses a medium format camera – Mamiya C330 twin lens to capture her idea. Each photo is produced like a small intimate ceremony.

Her subjects, other young Chinese women she has engaged in New York City. Those wonderful women are all foreigners to this country, also far away from their homeland and families who must face isolation, homesickness, language barrels, and face the culture shock of a chaotic in an unrelated city, among many other challenges. Asian women have been loved, fascinated, judged, labeled, discriminated, misunderstand, and underestimated… Nevertheless, they still making voices in different areas want to be discovered. They choose to be temporarily or permanently separated from their native place so that they can entirely accept themselves and comply with their urges and needs. They are reliable and sensitive, conservative and liberal, self-love, and fraternity.

It is often said that everyone is looking for a romantic chapter in New York City – for these women, it does not just the love they investigate, but also a sense of belonging, security, and acceptance in their new rest, new habitats. They have let Yuan peer into their lives, share their journal details, to give her chance captures their vulnerabilities. Yuan feels herself is one of them, as they share not only the same roots and background, but when they are together, she feels whole. The emotional connections are cautious yet progressive, fragile yet severe; they are sensitive and impassive, soft and rigid. 

She, and her, and they

in fresh age,

juicy like plump peaches.

She whispering sighs in my ear,

her skin smells delightful.

we cuddling

we sharing

we weeping

we nibbling

we loving,

my girlfriends,

they giggling.



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
The guardians of Edgewater by Jose Ramirez

Deoxyribonucleic Acid

Interview with Ralph Gibson

Francesco Scalici 16 min 2017
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/ad.png
Dodho Magazine
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Get-PAID-FOR-YOUR-WORK-1.png

ImageRights provides intelligent image search and copyright enforcement services to photo agencies and professional photographers worldwide.

MORE INFO
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Landscape-and-Nature-dPS-Photography-Course-300x250-1.jpg

Landscape photography is one of the most challenging genres and disciplines to learn, and the costs of getting it wrong can be disappointing

MORE INFO

Trending Stories

Curiouser and Curiouser by Vicky Martin

ConceptEuropeFeaturedCuriouser and Curiouser by Vicky Martin

Happy Kids by De Westelinck Smith

EuropeFeaturedShotHappy Kids by De Westelinck Smith

The last tide by Marco Campi

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryThe last tide by Marco Campi

Saving Orangutans by Alain Schroeder

EuropeFeaturedStorySaving Orangutans by Alain Schroeder

The ordinary by Lotta Lemetti

ConceptEuropeFeaturedThe ordinary by Lotta Lemetti

Faces – Small worlds by Mofeed Abu Shalwa

AsiaFeaturedHabitatFaces – Small worlds by Mofeed Abu Shalwa

Time To Rush Home by David Nam Lip

AsiaFeaturedStoryTime To Rush Home by David Nam Lip

Rohingya refugees by Joxe Inazio Kuesta

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryRohingya refugees by Joxe Inazio Kuesta

Swimmers; Spirit above waves by Jan Caga

EuropeFeaturedStorySwimmers; Spirit above waves by Jan Caga

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA