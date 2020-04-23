 
 

B&WConceptEuropeThe distance by Yiota Tsokou

My story is one encountered quite often. I was not born special in any way. I didn’t excel in anything as much as I would have liked to. In fact, I do not believe I will ever feel accomplished.
71610 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES #12

DEADLINE: SUNDAY, MAY 31, 2020
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

My story is one encountered quite often. I was not born special in any way. I didn’t excel in anything as much as I would have liked to. In fact, I do not believe I will ever feel accomplished.

There is always a distance in things – often safe or comfortable. That very distance symbolizes one of the many ways one can recite a poem about life – about losing, finding, and being found; even if it means failing at it. For me, it could be embodied in the acceptance of the phrase: I don’t need you – please stay.

The dog of time

subject to an authority

the dog of time

the animal in motion in deliberation

the dog of time

now chewing up a bone

Razor-sharp teeth biting off chunks of days

and grinding mouthfuls of years

Shattered pieces are crushed

and edges are dissolved

As a tale spikes remembrance into goneness,

I am forgetting

but not letting go.

About Yiota Tsokou

Yiota Tsokou is a Greece-based self-taught photographer. Her interest in photography sparked in 2014, when she started experimenting with analog photography.  In 2015 she participated in a workshop on film photography offered by the School of Photography at the Athens Technical College. Since 2017, she has attended a series of classes on visual storytelling as well as the art of photography. Her work has been published in online and printed magazines such as Agitate (October 2015), Photoklassik (September 2016), Adore Noir Magazine (2017), Burn Magazine (2019). Her essay entitled “The Distance” is one she has been working on since 2017. It started as a study on self portraits to soon become a diary documenting her own experience of the human condition, as seen through the eyes of an individual struggling with OCD, depression, and bulimia nervosa. By means of the camera, she is trying to capture inner and outer landscapes of the human psyche, exploring the very idea of identity and the search of personal meaning of life.



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
City As Pillow by Bill Livingston

Digital Edition

ISSUE 11

Published Photographers

Ovi D.Pop | Alice Zilberberg | Jose Inazio Kuesta | Patty Carroll | Henry Fernando | Andrea Torrei

BUY NOW
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/qq4.png
Dodho Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Get-PAID-FOR-YOUR-WORK-1.png

ImageRights provides intelligent image search and copyright enforcement services to photo agencies and professional photographers worldwide.

MORE INFO
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Landscape-and-Nature-dPS-Photography-Course-300x250-1.jpg

Landscape photography is one of the most challenging genres and disciplines to learn, and the costs of getting it wrong can be disappointing

MORE INFO

Trending Stories

Self-portrait project : Exposure by Jaqueline Vanek

B&WEuropeFeaturedShotSelf-portrait project : Exposure by Jaqueline Vanek

Poetic lyrics : Il pleut sur Nantes by Philippe Marchand

B&WCityEuropeFeaturedPoetic lyrics : Il pleut sur Nantes by Philippe Marchand

Photochemistry : Pears in the afternoon by Karoline Schneider

EuropeFeaturedShotPhotochemistry : Pears in the afternoon by Karoline Schneider

Nude by Martin Zurmühle

B&WEuropeFeaturedNudeNude by Martin Zurmühle

Still Life – Mushrooms by Dale M. Reid

AmericaB&WConceptFeaturedStill Life – Mushrooms by Dale M. Reid

Glacial Silt Patterns by Hal Gage

AmericaFeaturedHabitatGlacial Silt Patterns by Hal Gage

The Sideshow by Francisco Diaz and Deb Young

AmericaConceptFeaturedOceaniaThe Sideshow by Francisco Diaz and Deb Young

UFO: Un-identified by Annick Donkers

AmericaFeaturedStoryUFO: Un-identified by Annick Donkers

Brexit : 208 ways to leave the EU by Michel Petillo

EuropeFeaturedStoryBrexit : 208 ways to leave the EU by Michel Petillo

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA