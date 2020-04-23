 
 

AmericaB&WCityCity As Pillow by Bill Livingston

They’re not necessarily homeless. They may be tourists waiting for their ridiculously expensive hotel rooms to be ready. They may be native New Yorkers who’ve pulled all-nighters at work or school.
64811 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES #12

DEADLINE: SUNDAY, MAY 31, 2020
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

They’re not necessarily homeless. They may be tourists waiting for their ridiculously expensive hotel rooms to be ready.

They may be native New Yorkers who’ve pulled all-nighters at work or school. In New York City (The City That Never Sleeps), it’s not uncommon to find people from all walks of life catching a refreshing wink in public––no matter the setting. 

My passion for black & white street photography has me scouring the boroughs for interesting subjects that share a common thread or theme to awaken wonder and curiosity within the viewer. My focus in City As Pillow is to provide an entertaining and thought-provoking look back at a time before the Great Nightmare of COVID-19 kept us confined to our own nests, if we were lucky enough to hold on to them during tremendous economic turmoil. This is my perspective of the dreamers and schemers who just couldn’t keep their eyes open.

Coney Island, Brooklyn, 2018

About Bill Livingston

Self-taught and devoid of a particular style, Bill Livingston is all about the decisive moment, the happy accident and all instances in between to capture compelling street images. His photos have been featured in Black & White Magazine (twice), Right Hand Pointing, Montana Mouthful, Damaged Goods and Sic Vice & Verse. His work has been in several group gallery exhibitions in Los Angeles and a group show at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, NY. He’s also won more than a few county fair ribbons in several categories. A member of the American Society of Media Photographers and the International Center of Photography, his influences include Diane Arbus, Henri Cartier-Bresson, Mary Ellen Mark, Vivian Maier, Richard Sandler, Garry Winogrand and Bruce Gilden, to name a few. Originally from Altoona, PA, he now resides in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn with his wife, twin daughters and a chug named Penny. Peruse his galleries at blivingstonphoto.com and follow his visual adventures on Instagram @pixnwordz. [Official Website]

Union Square Station, NYC, 2019

N Train, NYC, 2019

Washington Square Park, NYC, 2018

D Train Broadway Platform, NYC, 2019

Waiting for the D Train, NYC, 2018

For The Throne, NYC, 2019

Hoodie and Shades, NYC, 2019

ZZZ’s on the Train, NYC, 2019

Sleep Mask Innovator, NYC, 2019

Grand Central Station, NYC, 2019

Madison Square Park, NYC, 2019

23rd St. Starbucks, NYC, 2019

Subway Slumber Baby, NYC, 2019

The High Line, NYC, 2019

Halloween, NYC, 2019

Sunbather, Madison Sq Park, NYC, 2019

Spreading Out, NYC, 2020

Subway Knitter, NYC, 2019

Sleepy Commute, NYC, 2015



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Inquisitive Creatures by William Castellana
next
The distance by Yiota Tsokou

Digital Edition

ISSUE 11

Published Photographers

Ovi D.Pop | Alice Zilberberg | Jose Inazio Kuesta | Patty Carroll | Henry Fernando | Andrea Torrei

BUY NOW
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/qq4.png
Dodho Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Get-PAID-FOR-YOUR-WORK-1.png

ImageRights provides intelligent image search and copyright enforcement services to photo agencies and professional photographers worldwide.

MORE INFO
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Landscape-and-Nature-dPS-Photography-Course-300x250-1.jpg

Landscape photography is one of the most challenging genres and disciplines to learn, and the costs of getting it wrong can be disappointing

MORE INFO

Trending Stories

Self-portrait project : Exposure by Jaqueline Vanek

B&WEuropeFeaturedShotSelf-portrait project : Exposure by Jaqueline Vanek

Poetic lyrics : Il pleut sur Nantes by Philippe Marchand

B&WCityEuropeFeaturedPoetic lyrics : Il pleut sur Nantes by Philippe Marchand

Photochemistry : Pears in the afternoon by Karoline Schneider

EuropeFeaturedShotPhotochemistry : Pears in the afternoon by Karoline Schneider

Nude by Martin Zurmühle

B&WEuropeFeaturedNudeNude by Martin Zurmühle

Still Life – Mushrooms by Dale M. Reid

AmericaB&WConceptFeaturedStill Life – Mushrooms by Dale M. Reid

Glacial Silt Patterns by Hal Gage

AmericaFeaturedHabitatGlacial Silt Patterns by Hal Gage

The Sideshow by Francisco Diaz and Deb Young

AmericaConceptFeaturedOceaniaThe Sideshow by Francisco Diaz and Deb Young

UFO: Un-identified by Annick Donkers

AmericaFeaturedStoryUFO: Un-identified by Annick Donkers

Brexit : 208 ways to leave the EU by Michel Petillo

EuropeFeaturedStoryBrexit : 208 ways to leave the EU by Michel Petillo

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA