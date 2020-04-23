They’re not necessarily homeless. They may be tourists waiting for their ridiculously expensive hotel rooms to be ready.

They may be native New Yorkers who’ve pulled all-nighters at work or school. In New York City (The City That Never Sleeps), it’s not uncommon to find people from all walks of life catching a refreshing wink in public––no matter the setting.

My passion for black & white street photography has me scouring the boroughs for interesting subjects that share a common thread or theme to awaken wonder and curiosity within the viewer. My focus in City As Pillow is to provide an entertaining and thought-provoking look back at a time before the Great Nightmare of COVID-19 kept us confined to our own nests, if we were lucky enough to hold on to them during tremendous economic turmoil. This is my perspective of the dreamers and schemers who just couldn’t keep their eyes open.

About Bill Livingston

Self-taught and devoid of a particular style, Bill Livingston is all about the decisive moment, the happy accident and all instances in between to capture compelling street images. His photos have been featured in Black & White Magazine (twice), Right Hand Pointing, Montana Mouthful, Damaged Goods and Sic Vice & Verse. His work has been in several group gallery exhibitions in Los Angeles and a group show at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, NY. He’s also won more than a few county fair ribbons in several categories. A member of the American Society of Media Photographers and the International Center of Photography, his influences include Diane Arbus, Henri Cartier-Bresson, Mary Ellen Mark, Vivian Maier, Richard Sandler, Garry Winogrand and Bruce Gilden, to name a few. Originally from Altoona, PA, he now resides in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn with his wife, twin daughters and a chug named Penny. Peruse his galleries at blivingstonphoto.com and follow his visual adventures on Instagram @pixnwordz. [Official Website]