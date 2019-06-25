 
 

ConceptEuropeMy Love as Herbarium by Nino-Ana Samkharadze

This is my life as a herbarium. My memories converted into the dried flowers I kept from people I met throughout my life.
This is my life as a herbarium. My memories converted into the dried flowers I kept from people I met throughout my life.

Some of them stole my heart. Some of them stole my time, my emotions and my past. Some of them broke me and some made me alive. But what I stole from them are the memories and emotions that in the end made me a person I am now. I have been working on this project for last 6 years.

About Nino-Ana Samkharadze

Nino-Ana Samkharadze (Born on the 9th of June, 1991) graduated from Georgian Institute of Public Affairs (GIPA) – Caucasus School of Journalism & Media Management, with MA in Public Relations. Nino-Ana is the Manager of ​Kolga Tbilisi Photo Festival​, Director of ​Fotografia Gallery and a Co-founder/Member of ​90x Collective​. She has been a freelance photojournalist at Media Platform ​Chai Khana ​since 2015.

My Love as Herbarium | Nino-Ana Samkharadze
My Love as Herbarium | Nino-Ana Samkharadze

My Love as Herbarium | Nino-Ana Samkharadze
My Love as Herbarium | Nino-Ana Samkharadze

My Love as Herbarium | Nino-Ana Samkharadze
My Love as Herbarium | Nino-Ana Samkharadze

My Love as Herbarium | Nino-Ana Samkharadze
My Love as Herbarium | Nino-Ana Samkharadze

My Love as Herbarium | Nino-Ana Samkharadze
My Love as Herbarium | Nino-Ana Samkharadze

My Love as Herbarium | Nino-Ana Samkharadze
My Love as Herbarium | Nino-Ana Samkharadze

My Love as Herbarium | Nino-Ana Samkharadze
My Love as Herbarium | Nino-Ana Samkharadze



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

